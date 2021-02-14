Daily Catch-Up: February 14, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Cloudy. High (80 per cent) chance of showers, becoming less likely this afternoon. Winds southerly 25 to 35km/h. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

GRAFTON: 17-28

YAMBA: 19-27

MACLEAN: 18-24

COPMANHURST: 17-28

WOOLI: 20-24

BARYULGIL: 17-25



<< How to activate your FREE Daily Telegraph subscription >>



FUNERAL NOTICES

Mark Peter Rennard

Formerly of Wauchope, Bourke, Sydney, Lobethal and Noosaville. Passed away aged 91. As per Mark's wishes, a private cremation has been held.

Lola Mary McFarlane

Formerly of Lawrence, late of Grafton, passed away on February 8, 2021 aged 85 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Lola's graveside funeral service to be held at the Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton on Monday, February 15 at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

1876 Alexander Graham Bell applies for a patent for the telephone, as does Elisha Gray.

1929 Saint Valentine's Day Massacre: Seven people, six of them gangster rivals of Al Capone's gang, are murdered in Chicago.

1966 Australian currency is decimalized.

1990 The Voyager 1 spacecraft takes the photograph of planet Earth that later becomes famous as Pale Blue Dot.

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

Saturday Gold Lotto

Draw: 4129

Winning numbers: 43, 22, 1, 4, 3, 42

Powerball: 24, 25

Division 1: $2,500,000

Division 2: $13,772.40

Division 3: $1,022.50

Division 4: $28.40

Division 5: $16.50

Division 6: $8.45

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

When it comes to buying property in the Clarence Valley, one usually has to choose between living in a coastal, riverside or rural area of the region. But for a cool $2.1m, you could enjoy the benefits of all three with this Palmers Island property. Read more here.

Time's running out for some Clarence Valley residents to make their homes official or risk losing them. Read more here.

Gone are the days of wandering up to The Daily Examiner office, engaging in a casual conversation with the front desk clerk, and requesting to speak to a reporter. We really are in a digital world these days, with our entire stable of journalists stationed from home. Read more here. Read more here.