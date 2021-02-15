Daily Catch-Up: February 15, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Partly cloudy. High (70%) chance of showers along the coastal fringe, medium (50%) chance elsewhere. Winds southerly 20 to 30 km/h. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

GRAFTON: 16-28

YAMBA: 18-27

MACLEAN: 18-27

COPMANHURST: 17-29

WOOLI: 18-27

BARYULGIL: 17-28



FUNERAL NOTICES

Mark Peter Rennard

Formerly of Wauchope, Bourke, Sydney, Lobethal and Noosaville. Passed away aged 91. As per Mark's wishes, a private cremation has been held.

Lola Mary McFarlane

Formerly of Lawrence, late of Grafton, passed away on February 8, 2021 aged 85 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Lola's graveside funeral service to be held at the Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton on Monday, February 15 at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

Philosopher Socrates is sentenced to death by the city of Athens for corrupting the minds of the youth of the city and for impiety

Ferdinand Marcos wins rigged presidential election in the Philippines

First draft of the complete human genome is published in the journal "Nature"

Set For Life Results

Draw: 2019

Winning numbers: 26, 4, 44, 13, 25,33, 21

Powerball: 40, 36

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: Not won

Division 3: $471.45

Division 4: $133.00

Division 5: $32.90

Division 6: $24.00

Division 7: $10.00

Division 8: $10.50

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

A man was seriously injured and flown to hospital yesterday afternoon after he fell 2m out of a tree on a rural property at Nymboida. Read more

Residents of Grafton and South Grafton are being encouraged to take part in a survey to help our State Emergency Service be better prepared for future disasters. Read more

The Federal Government has announced it will invest $45.5 million over five years in the expansion of cancer treatment capacity throughout regional Australia by enhancing existing and building new health infrastructure, with radiation therapy services to be improved on the North Coast. Read more

Coffs Harbour trainer Graham Payne was lost for words after his four-year-old Baileys charged home from a seemingly impossible position to win Coffs Harbour's $150,000 Newhaven Park Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) on Saturday. Read more