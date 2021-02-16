Menu
Daily Catch-Up: February 16, 2021

Jenna Thompson
by
16th Feb 2021 7:00 AM
WEATHER

Forecast: Cloudy. Very high (90%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and early afternoon. Winds south to southeasterly 20 to 30 km/h. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

  • GRAFTON: 18-26
  • YAMBA: 20 -24
  • MACLEAN: 18-24
  • COPMANHURST: 18-26
  • WOOLI: 20-24
  • BARYULGIL: 18-24


 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Kevin Arthur Harold
Late of St. Catherine's Aged Care, formerly of 'Plainview', passed away on February 14, 2021 aged 79 years. A funeral service will be held for Kevin at the Grafton & District Funeral Home Chapel, 94 Victoria St, Grafton, on Friday, February 19 at 11am. 

 

ON THIS DAY

1923 Howard Carter opens the inner burial chamber of Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun's tomb and finds the sarcophagus.  

1959 Fidel Castro becomes the 16th Prime Minister of Cuba after overthrowing Fulgencio Batista.  

1968 Beatles George Harrison, John Lennon and their wives fly to India for transcendental meditation study with the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.  

2005 The Kyoto Protocol comes into force following its ratification by Russia.  

 

Monday Lotto

Draw: 4052

Winning numbers: 42, 5, 28, 25, 36, 1

Powerball: 24, 32

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $7,583.85

Division 3: $815.15

Division 4: $43.25

Division 5: $25.35

Division 6: $20.10

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Police inquiries are continuing into the assault that involved multiple inmates and crude weapons that left two men injured at Clarence Correctional Centre. Read More

It's their first committee meeting of the year, and we've examined some standout issues Clarence Valley Council will consider today. Read More

There will be changed traffic conditions for Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade. Find out here

CRICKET: Bad light resulted in draw and player stranded on 90 in Premier League top of table clash, while Easts-Westlawn bounced back from first innings deficit in Ellem Oval thriller. Read more

 

clarence weather daily catchup funeral notices
