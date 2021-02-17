Daily Catch-Up: February 17, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Cloudy. Very high chance of showers. Winds S/SE 20 to 30 km/h. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

GRAFTON: 19-26

YAMBA: 21-24

MACLEAN: 19-25

COPMANHURST: 18-25

WOOLI: 19-24

BARYULGIL: 19-25





FUNERAL NOTICES

Betty May Thompson

Late of St. Catherine's, Grafton, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2021, aged 89 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Betty's funeral service, to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Grafton, on Friday, February 19 at 10am. A private cremation will follow.

Colin John Clarke

Formerly of Wagga Wagga, late of Brushgrove. Passed away peacefully on February 14, 2021, aged 69 years. A service of farewell for Col will be held at St James Anglican Church, Maclean, on Friday, February 19 at 10am.

Kevin Arthur Harold Robards

Late of St. Catherine's Aged Care, formerly of 'Plainview', passed away on February 14, 2021 aged 79 years. A funeral service will be held for Kevin at the Grafton & District Funeral Home Chapel, 94 Victoria St, Grafton, on Friday, February 19 at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

1801 The House of Representatives breaks an electoral college tie and chooses Thomas Jefferson as the 3rd US president over Aaron Burr.

1876 Sardines first canned by Julius Wolff in Eastport, Maine, USA.

1938 The first colour television is demonstrated at the Dominion Theatre in London. 1959 The United States launches its first weather station in space, Vanguard II.

1996 In the final game of a six-game match, world chess champion Garry Kasparov triumphs over Deep Blue, IBM's chess-playing computer, and wins the match, 4-2.

2017 Discovery of a new mostly underwater continent Zealandia in the South Pacific announced in research journal "GSA Today".

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

Oz Lotto

Draw: 1409

Winning numbers: 45, 29, 15, 19, 40, 14, 6

Supps: 17, 21

Division 1: Jackpotted

Division 2: $31,250.30

Division 3: $5,849.00

Division 4: $390.45

Division 5: $53.40

Division 6: $25.95

Division 7: $16.10

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Australia's aged care sector has united to demand big-picture reform follow the recommendations of the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety later this month, with the Page electorate a target for the campaign. Read more

The NSW State Coroner has confirmed Australia's worst serial killer, Ivan Milat, died of throat and stomach cancer in 2019. The inquiry released its findings on Tuesday, where it was found the cause of Milat's death was metastatic gastro-oesophageal adenocarcinoma and he died from natural causes in Long Bay Jail's hospital wing on October 27, 2019. Read more

Almost 4000 marijuana plants with an estimated street value of more than $7 million were seized during police raids across the NSW North Coast. Read more

SPORT

CRICKET: Find out who made the KFC Team of the Week from the best performances across the grades in Clarence River Cricket Association, and vote for up to three players in the poll for KFC Player of the Week. Read more

CRICKET: Bad light resulted in draw and player stranded on 90 in Premier League top of table clash, while Easts-Westlawn bounced back from first innings deficit in Ellem Oval thriller. Read more