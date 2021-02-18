Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Daily Catch-Up: February 18, 2021

Jarrard Potter
by
18th Feb 2021 7:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WEATHER

Forecast: Cloudy. Very high (95 per cent) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm. Possible heavy falls. Winds south to southeasterly 15 to 25km/h becoming light in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

  • GRAFTON: 19-25
  • YAMBA: 21-26
  • MACLEAN: 19-23
  • COPMANHURST: 19-25
  • WOOLI: 21-23
  • BARYULGIL: 18-23


 

Daily Telegraph SignUp

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Brian James McIver

Formerly of Minnie Water, late of Waterview Heights, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2021, aged 86 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Brian's funeral service, to be held at Riverside Church, Bent St, South Grafton on Friday February 19 at 1pm.

Betty May Thompson
Late of St. Catherine's, Grafton, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2021, aged 89 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Betty's funeral service, to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Grafton, on Friday, February 19 at 10am. A private cremation will follow.

Colin John Clarke
Formerly of Wagga Wagga, late of Brushgrove. Passed away peacefully on February 14, 2021, aged 69 years. A service of farewell for Col will be held at St James Anglican Church, Maclean, on Friday, February 19 at 10am.

Kevin Arthur Harold Robards
Late of St. Catherine's Aged Care, formerly of 'Plainview', passed away on February 14, 2021 aged 79 years. A funeral service will be held for Kevin at the Grafton & District Funeral Home Chapel, 94 Victoria St, Grafton, on Friday, February 19 at 11am. 

 

ON THIS DAY

1885 Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain is published in the United States.

1930 Elm Farm Ollie becomes the first cow to fly in a fixed-wing aircraft and also the first cow to be milked in an aircraft.

1954 The first Church of Scientology is established in Los Angeles.

2013 Armed robbers steal a haul of diamonds worth $50 million during a raid at Brussels Airport in Belgium.

 

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

Wednesday Lotto

Draw: 4053

Winning numbers: 15, 22, 38, 27, 4, 19

Supps: 44, 1

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $7752.80

Division 3: $602.90

Division 4: $34.85

Division 5: $22.10

Division 6: $19.85

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Crash investigators worked through the rain on Tuesday night to determine the cause of a single-vehicle collision on Pringles Way, Lawrence. Read more here.

Maclean Showground's new pavilion has been completed, and now Clarence Valley Council wants your help to name it. Read more here.

Concerns continue to be raised over a lack of affordable and available housing in the Clarence Valley following a surge of tree-changers to the region. Read more here.

SPORT

CRICKET: Find out who made the KFC Team of the Week from the best performances across the grades in Clarence River Cricket Association, and vote for up to three players in the poll for KFC Player of the Week. Read more

Coffs Harbour trainer Joanne Hardy is very wary of Gold Coast rival Decisive Heart but still expects a big run from Fearnley when he returns from a lengthy break at Grafton on Thursday. Read more.

 

DEX Digital Signup
clarence weather daily catchup funeral notices
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drunk driver blows 0.173 after refusing roadside test

        Premium Content Drunk driver blows 0.173 after refusing roadside test

        Crime A Grafton man repeatedly refused to submit to a roadside breath test after he was pulled over by police, before threatening an officer when he was arrested

        Maclean High to snap shut mobile phone use

        Premium Content Maclean High to snap shut mobile phone use

        Education High school follows successful use of the program at another Clarence high school...

        Alleged bikie extradited over Shane Ross death

        Premium Content Alleged bikie extradited over Shane Ross death

        Crime A third alleged Lone Wolf bikie will be extradited to Queensland, where he is...

        GWYDIR HWY: Expect delays for the next 8 months

        GWYDIR HWY: Expect delays for the next 8 months

        News Extensive safety improvements to be carried out two sections of the Gwydir Highway...