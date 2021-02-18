Daily Catch-Up: February 18, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Cloudy. Very high (95 per cent) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm. Possible heavy falls. Winds south to southeasterly 15 to 25km/h becoming light in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

GRAFTON: 19-25

YAMBA: 21-26

MACLEAN: 19-23

COPMANHURST: 19-25

WOOLI: 21-23

BARYULGIL: 18-23





FUNERAL NOTICES

Brian James McIver

Formerly of Minnie Water, late of Waterview Heights, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2021, aged 86 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Brian's funeral service, to be held at Riverside Church, Bent St, South Grafton on Friday February 19 at 1pm.

Betty May Thompson

Late of St. Catherine's, Grafton, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2021, aged 89 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Betty's funeral service, to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Grafton, on Friday, February 19 at 10am. A private cremation will follow.

Colin John Clarke

Formerly of Wagga Wagga, late of Brushgrove. Passed away peacefully on February 14, 2021, aged 69 years. A service of farewell for Col will be held at St James Anglican Church, Maclean, on Friday, February 19 at 10am.

Kevin Arthur Harold Robards

Late of St. Catherine's Aged Care, formerly of 'Plainview', passed away on February 14, 2021 aged 79 years. A funeral service will be held for Kevin at the Grafton & District Funeral Home Chapel, 94 Victoria St, Grafton, on Friday, February 19 at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

1885 Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain is published in the United States.

1930 Elm Farm Ollie becomes the first cow to fly in a fixed-wing aircraft and also the first cow to be milked in an aircraft.

1954 The first Church of Scientology is established in Los Angeles.

2013 Armed robbers steal a haul of diamonds worth $50 million during a raid at Brussels Airport in Belgium.

Wednesday Lotto

Draw: 4053

Winning numbers: 15, 22, 38, 27, 4, 19

Supps: 44, 1

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $7752.80

Division 3: $602.90

Division 4: $34.85

Division 5: $22.10

Division 6: $19.85

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Crash investigators worked through the rain on Tuesday night to determine the cause of a single-vehicle collision on Pringles Way, Lawrence.

Maclean Showground's new pavilion has been completed, and now Clarence Valley Council wants your help to name it.

Concerns continue to be raised over a lack of affordable and available housing in the Clarence Valley following a surge of tree-changers to the region.

SPORT

CRICKET: Find out who made the KFC Team of the Week from the best performances across the grades in Clarence River Cricket Association, and vote for up to three players in the poll for KFC Player of the Week.

Coffs Harbour trainer Joanne Hardy is very wary of Gold Coast rival Decisive Heart but still expects a big run from Fearnley when he returns from a lengthy break at Grafton on Thursday.