Daily Catch-Up: February 19, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Cloudy. Very high (90%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

GRAFTON: 19-27

YAMBA: 21-26

MACLEAN: 19-26

COPMANHURST: 18-27

WOOLI: 21-26

BARYULGIL: 20-27





FUNERAL NOTICES

Stuart Andrew Collingburn

Formerly of Yamba, late of Harwood, passed away on February 16, 2021 aged 38 years. A service to farewell Stuie will be held at St. James Anglican Church, Wharf St, Maclean, on Monday, February 22 at 1pm.

Brian James McIver

Formerly of Minnie Water, late of Waterview Heights, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2021, aged 86 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Brian's funeral service, to be held at Riverside Church, Bent St, South Grafton on Friday February 19 at 1pm.

Betty May Thompson

Late of St. Catherine's, Grafton, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2021, aged 89 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Betty's funeral service, to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Grafton, on Friday, February 19 at 10am. A private cremation will follow.

Colin John Clarke

Formerly of Wagga Wagga, late of Brushgrove. Passed away peacefully on February 14, 2021, aged 69 years. A service of farewell for Col will be held at St James Anglican Church, Maclean, on Friday, February 19 at 10am.

Kevin Arthur Harold Robards

Late of St. Catherine's Aged Care, formerly of 'Plainview', passed away on February 14, 2021 aged 79 years. A funeral service will be held for Kevin at the Grafton & District Funeral Home Chapel, 94 Victoria St, Grafton, on Friday, February 19 at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

1878 Thomas Edison is granted a patent for his gramophone (phonograph).

1942 About 150 Japanese warplanes attack the Australian city of Darwin.

1945 US 5th Fleet launches invasion of Iwo Jima against the Japanese with 30,000 US Marines.

1981 George Harrison is ordered to pay ABKCO Music $587,000 for "subconscious plagiarism" of his song "My Sweet Lord" with Ronnie Mack's song "He's So Fine".

2008 Toshiba announces its formal recall of its HD DVD video format, ending the format war between it and Sony's Blu-Ray Disc.

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Powerball

Draw: 1292

Winning numbers: 13, 25, 30, 3, 19, 16, 22

Powerball: 10

Division 1: $50,000,000.00

Division 2: $99,074.45

Division 3: $4,359.30

Division 4: $444.70

Division 5: $154.75

Division 6: $70.95

Division 7: $41.30

Division 8: $17.90

Division 9: $10.95

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

A man involved in a single-vehicle crash west of Grafton on Thursday afternoon has been transported by Westpac Rescue Helicopter to Gold Coast University Hospital with serious injuries. Read more

Facebook's shock removal of all news content from its platform in Australia was "wrong" and "heavy-handed" Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says. Read more

Waiting for elective surgery can be a postcode lottery, with waits as long as 375 days - more than a year - at some country hospitals but as little as just seven days at city hospitals. Read more