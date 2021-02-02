Daily Catch-Up: February 2, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Partly cloudy. High (70%) chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening, possibly severe, with possible heavy falls. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

GRAFTON: 17-28

YAMBA: 20-26

MACLEAN: 18-27

COPMANHURST: 17-28

WOOLI: 19-26

BARYULGIL: 18-28

FUNERAL NOTICES

Harry Butterworth

Late of Tucabia. Passed away January 27 2021 aged 73 years. A service of farewell will be held at the Clarence Valley Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Road, Thursday February 4, commencing at 11am.

Erica Lee Wilson (nee Simpson)

Late of Southport, formerly of Grafton. Passed away unexpectedly on January 14, 2021 aged 52 years. A funeral service will be held for Erica at the Salvation Army Citadel, 91 Oliver St, Grafton, on Wednesday, February 3 at 10am.

Mark Peter Rennard

Formerly of Wauchope, Bourke, Sydney, Lobethal and Noosaville. Passed away aged 91. As per Mark's wishes, a private cremation has been held.

ON THIS DAY

1901 Queen Victoria's Funeral takes place in St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, England

1922 James Joyce's "Ulysses" published in Paris (1,000 copies)

1943 German 6th Army surrenders after Battle of Stalingrad in a major turning point in Europe during World War II

1971 Idi Amin ousts Milton Obote and appoints himself President (dictator) of Uganda

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Monday Lotto

Draw: 4048

Winning numbers: 36, 4, 24, 3, 39, 7

Supps: 29, 20

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $10,291.60

Division 3: $502.95

Division 4: $26.10

Division 5: $13.70

Division 6: $10.90

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

An Iluka man has faced Maclean Local Court after he was busted behind the wheel with a blood alcohol reading of more than four times the legal limit, a court has heard. Read more

He hails from the remote town of Mataranka in the Northern Territory, but Nathan Griggs' cracks have been heard across the country. Now he's coming to the Clarence. Read more

After starting on a spouse visa, and then becoming a permanent resident, Ms Apps along with eight others became Australian citizens last week in a ceremony officiated by mayor Jim Simmons. Read her story here

REVEALED: Who won the Clarence's favourite cafe poll? Read more

KFC Team of the Week: Things are looking on the up for GDSC Easts in Clarence River Cricket, with four strong victories across the five matches the club was involved in last week. Read more