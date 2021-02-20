Daily Catch-Up: February 20, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Cloudy. Medium (60%) chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and early evening. Showers heavy at times early this morning. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

GRAFTON: 19-28

YAMBA: 21-26

MACLEAN: 21-27

COPMANHURST: 19-27

WOOLI: 21-26

BARYULGIL: 19-27

CURRENT RIVER HEIGHTS

Nymboida R d/s Nymboida Weir - Rising (3.63 at 8.10am, Feb 20)

Clarence R at Grafton (Prince St) - Rising (0.67 at 8.15am, Feb 20)

Orara R at Bawden Bridge - Rising (2.71 at 8am, Feb 20)

Clarence R at Lilydale - Rising (1.79

Richmond R at Casino - Rising (6.36 at 8am, Feb 20)

Richmond R at Bungawalbin - Rising (2.45 at 8.15am, Feb 20)

Clarence R at Lilydale - Rising (1.79 at 8am, Feb 20)

Mann R at Jackadgery - Steady (1.96 at 7am, Feb 20)

Richmond R at Woodburn - Steady (1.94 at 8.15am, Feb 20)

Wooli R at Caravan Park - Falling (0.19 at 8.15am, Feb 20)

FUNERAL NOTICES

Stuart Andrew Collingburn

Formerly of Yamba, late of Harwood, passed away on February 16, 2021 aged 38 years. A service to farewell Stuie will be held at St. James Anglican Church, Wharf St, Maclean, on Monday, February 22 at 1pm.

Christopher Patrick Bridges

Late of Grafton, formerly of Brushgrove, passed away on February 18, 2021 aged 62 years. A funeral service will be held for Chris at the Salvation Army Citadel, 91 Oliver St, Grafton, on Friday, February 26 at 11am.

Roger Michael Kelly

Formerly of Curlewis, late of Grafton, passed away on February 18, 2021 aged 79 years. Family and friends are invited to attend Roger's funeral service to be held at Grafton Racecourse, Powell St, Grafton, on Wednesday, February 24 at 11am.

Kenneth William Robson

Late of 40 Fairway Drive, South Grafton, passed away on February 18, 2021. Family and friends are invited to attend Ken's funeral service to be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner St, South Grafton, on Tuesday, February 23 at 12pm.

ON THIS DAY

1872 New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art opens.

1873 British Naval Officer John Moresby discovers the site of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea and claims it for Britain.

1952 "African Queen" film directed by John Huston, starring Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn is released in the US.

1953 US Court of Appeals rules that Organized Baseball is a sport & not a business, affirming the 25-year-old Supreme Court ruling.

Set for Life

Draw: 2024

Winning numbers: 5, 19, 34, 13, 25, 11, 22

Supps: 26, 10

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: Not won

Division 3: $435.85

Division 4: $88.50

Division 5: $23.35

Division 6: $15.55

Division 7: $9.05

Division 8: $7.55

