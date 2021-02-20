Daily Catch-Up: February 20, 2021
WEATHER
Forecast: Cloudy. Medium (60%) chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and early evening. Showers heavy at times early this morning. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.
- GRAFTON: 19-28
- YAMBA: 21-26
- MACLEAN: 21-27
- COPMANHURST: 19-27
- WOOLI: 21-26
- BARYULGIL: 19-27
CURRENT RIVER HEIGHTS
Nymboida R d/s Nymboida Weir - Rising (3.63 at 8.10am, Feb 20)
Clarence R at Grafton (Prince St) - Rising (0.67 at 8.15am, Feb 20)
Orara R at Bawden Bridge - Rising (2.71 at 8am, Feb 20)
Clarence R at Lilydale - Rising (1.79
Richmond R at Casino - Rising (6.36 at 8am, Feb 20)
Richmond R at Bungawalbin - Rising (2.45 at 8.15am, Feb 20)
Clarence R at Lilydale - Rising (1.79 at 8am, Feb 20)
Mann R at Jackadgery - Steady (1.96 at 7am, Feb 20)
Richmond R at Woodburn - Steady (1.94 at 8.15am, Feb 20)
Wooli R at Caravan Park - Falling (0.19 at 8.15am, Feb 20)
FUNERAL NOTICES
Stuart Andrew Collingburn
Formerly of Yamba, late of Harwood, passed away on February 16, 2021 aged 38 years. A service to farewell Stuie will be held at St. James Anglican Church, Wharf St, Maclean, on Monday, February 22 at 1pm.
Christopher Patrick Bridges
Late of Grafton, formerly of Brushgrove, passed away on February 18, 2021 aged 62 years. A funeral service will be held for Chris at the Salvation Army Citadel, 91 Oliver St, Grafton, on Friday, February 26 at 11am.
Roger Michael Kelly
Formerly of Curlewis, late of Grafton, passed away on February 18, 2021 aged 79 years. Family and friends are invited to attend Roger's funeral service to be held at Grafton Racecourse, Powell St, Grafton, on Wednesday, February 24 at 11am.
Kenneth William Robson
Late of 40 Fairway Drive, South Grafton, passed away on February 18, 2021. Family and friends are invited to attend Ken's funeral service to be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner St, South Grafton, on Tuesday, February 23 at 12pm.
ON THIS DAY
1872 New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art opens.
1873 British Naval Officer John Moresby discovers the site of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea and claims it for Britain.
1952 "African Queen" film directed by John Huston, starring Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn is released in the US.
1953 US Court of Appeals rules that Organized Baseball is a sport & not a business, affirming the 25-year-old Supreme Court ruling.
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
Click here to play today's puzzles
Click here to read your horoscope
Set for Life
Draw: 2024
Winning numbers: 5, 19, 34, 13, 25, 11, 22
Supps: 26, 10
Division 1: Not won
Division 2: Not won
Division 3: $435.85
Division 4: $88.50
Division 5: $23.35
Division 6: $15.55
Division 7: $9.05
Division 8: $7.55
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
A trough off the coast is expected to cause heavy continual rain through the weekend. Read more
One person hospitalised as multiple car crashes leave trail of destruction across Coffs Coast roads on Friday. Read more
COVER IMAGE: Check out these amazing reader photos and decide which one is your favourite. Read more
Public left wondering who to believe after counterclaim that less than 50 TAFE jobs are on the chopping block. Read more
Matt McGuren lengthened his lead in the Northern Rivers Racing Association Jockeys Premiership when he harvested a winning treble at Grafton. Read more