Daily Catch-Up: February 21, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Partly cloudy. High (70 per cent) chance of showers, most likely during this morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm. Winds west to southwesterly 15 to 25km/h tending south to southwesterly 20 to 30km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

Large and powerful surf conditions in the afternoon and evening are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing.

GRAFTON: 19-28

YAMBA: 21-27

MACLEAN: 19-25

COPMANHURST: 19-28

WOOLI: 21-24

BARYULGIL: 19-26

CURRENT RIVER HEIGHTS

Nymboida R d/s Nymboida Weir - Steady (2.86 at 8am, Feb 21)

Clarence R at Grafton (Prince St) - Steady (0.87 at 8.45am, Feb 21)

Orara R at Bawden Bridge - Steady (3.52 at 8.45am, Feb 21)

Clarence R at Lilydale - Steady (2.11 at 8am, Feb 21)

Richmond R at Casino - Falling (5.25 at 8am, Feb 21)

Richmond R at Bungawalbin - Steady (2.87 at 8.45am, Feb 21)

Mann R at Jackadgery - Steady (1.99 at 7am, Feb 21)

Richmond R at Woodburn - Steady (2.23 at 8.45am, Feb 21)

Wooli R at Caravan Park - Falling (0.36 at 8.45am, Feb 21)

FUNERAL NOTICES

Stuart Andrew Collingburn

Formerly of Yamba, late of Harwood, passed away on February 16, 2021 aged 38 years. A service to farewell Stuie will be held at St. James Anglican Church, Wharf St, Maclean, on Monday, February 22 at 1pm.

Christopher Patrick Bridges

Late of Grafton, formerly of Brushgrove, passed away on February 18, 2021 aged 62 years. A funeral service will be held for Chris at the Salvation Army Citadel, 91 Oliver St, Grafton, on Friday, February 26 at 11am.

Roger Michael Kelly

Formerly of Curlewis, late of Grafton, passed away on February 18, 2021 aged 79 years. Family and friends are invited to attend Roger's funeral service to be held at Grafton Racecourse, Powell St, Grafton, on Wednesday, February 24 at 11am.

Kenneth William Robson

Late of 40 Fairway Drive, South Grafton, passed away on February 18, 2021. Family and friends are invited to attend Ken's funeral service to be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner St, South Grafton, on Tuesday, February 23 at 12pm.

Allan Thomas Sampson

Of South Grafton and Great Marlow. Passed away February 19, 2021 aged 85 years. In accordance with Allan's wishes a private service will be held.

ON THIS DAY

1842 John Greenough is granted the first U.S. patent for the sewing machine.

1848 Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels publish The Communist Manifesto.

1916 World War I: In France, the Battle of Verdun begins.

1965 Malcolm X is assassinated while giving a talk at the Audubon Ballroom in Harlem.

Saturday Gold Lotto

Draw: 4131

Winning numbers: 9, 3, 5, 41, 35, 26

Supps: 45, 28

Division 1: $3,062,082.06

Division 2: $11,759.05

Division 3: $960.70

Division 4: $26.15

Division 5: $16.10

Division 6: $8.05

SPORT

Tucabia Copmanhurst's next young gun Keaton Stutt is proving he fits right in among men with a string of scores in Clarence River Cricket. In recent weeks the 15-year-old has cemented his place in the top order for Tucabia's 2nd Grade side, which currently leads the competition with two rounds remaining after this weekend's washed out fixtures before the finals﻿. Read more here.