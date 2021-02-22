Daily Catch-Up: February 22, 2021
WEATHER
Forecast: Mostly sunny. Slight (20%) chance of a shower in the south. The chance of a thunderstorm in the south late this afternoon and evening. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low 30s.
Large and powerful surf conditions in the morning are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing.
- GRAFTON: 20-33
- YAMBA: 21-30
- MACLEAN: 19-31
- COPMANHURST: 19-33
- WOOLI: 20-31
- BARYULGIL: 19-26
CURRENT RIVER HEIGHTS
Clarence R at Lilydale 7.00am Mon 2.03 steady
Orara R at Orange Grove 7.05am Mon 2.48 steady
Orara R at Karangi 7.00am Mon 1.47 steady
Orara R at Glenreagh TM** 7.00am Mon 2.12 steady below minor
Orara R at Bawden Bridge** 7.00am Mon 3.26 steady
Clarence R at Rogans Br. 7.15am Mon 0.68 steady
Clarence R at Grafton (Prince St) 7.15am Mon 0.79 falling below minor
Clarence R at Ulmarra 7.15am Mon 0.66 steady below minor
Clarence R at Brushgrove 7.15am Mon 0.61 steady
Coldstream R at Tyndale 7.15am Mon 0.63 steady
Clarence R at Lawrence^ 7.18am Mon 0.61 steady
Clarence R at Maclean 7.15am Mon 0.60 steady below minor
Clarence R at Yamba 7.16am Mon 1.46 falling
Wooli R at Caravan Park 7.15am Mon 0.62 steady below minor
Wooli R at Entrance 7.15am Mon 0.56 falling
FUNERAL NOTICES
Stuart Andrew Collingburn
Formerly of Yamba, late of Harwood, passed away on February 16, 2021 aged 38 years. A service to farewell Stuie will be held at St. James Anglican Church, Wharf St, Maclean, on Monday, February 22 at 1pm.
Christopher Patrick Bridges
Late of Grafton, formerly of Brushgrove, passed away on February 18, 2021 aged 62 years. A funeral service will be held for Chris at the Salvation Army Citadel, 91 Oliver St, Grafton, on Friday, February 26 at 11am.
Roger Michael Kelly
Formerly of Curlewis, late of Grafton, passed away on February 18, 2021 aged 79 years. Family and friends are invited to attend Roger's funeral service to be held at Grafton Racecourse, Powell St, Grafton, on Wednesday, February 24 at 11am.
Kenneth William Robson
Late of 40 Fairway Drive, South Grafton, passed away on February 18, 2021. Family and friends are invited to attend Ken's funeral service to be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner St, South Grafton, on Tuesday, February 23 at 12pm.
Allan Thomas Sampson
Of South Grafton and Great Marlow. Passed away February 19, 2021 aged 85 years. In accordance with Allan's wishes a private service will be held.
ON THIS DAY
1944 World War II: US Army Air Forces accidentally bomb Dutch town of Nijmegen, around 800 civilians die
1958 Australian swimmer Jon Konrads sets 6 world records in 2 days
1995 Steve Fossett completes 1st air balloon over Pacific Ocean (9600 km)
2011 An earthquake measuring 6.3 in magnitude strikes Christchurch, New Zealand, killing 181 people
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
Set For Life
Draw: 2026
Winning numbers: 2, 38, 11, 4, 19, 27, 6
Supps: 10, 31
Division 1: Not won
Division 2: $5,000 a month for a year
Division 3: $610.90
Division 4: $84.15
Division 5: $26.20
Division 6: $18.05
Division 7: $8.65
Division 8: $8.05
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
THE driver of a 4WD rear ended in wet weather last night pulled off an amazing recovery manoeuvre to avoid serious damage to his car. Read more
People power and fierce lobbying will see 16 state of the art ambulances deployed to the Northern Rivers. Read more
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway and local roads from Monday 22 to Sunday 28 February for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, weather permitting. Read more