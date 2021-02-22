Menu
Daily Catch-Up: February 22, 2021

Adam Hourigan
by
22nd Feb 2021 8:17 AM
WEATHER

Forecast: Mostly sunny. Slight (20%) chance of a shower in the south. The chance of a thunderstorm in the south late this afternoon and evening. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low 30s.

Large and powerful surf conditions in the morning are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing.

  • GRAFTON: 20-33
  • YAMBA: 21-30
  • MACLEAN: 19-31
  • COPMANHURST: 19-33
  • WOOLI: 20-31
  • BARYULGIL: 19-26

 

CURRENT RIVER HEIGHTS

Clarence R at Lilydale     7.00am Mon     2.03     steady          
Orara R at Orange Grove     7.05am Mon     2.48     steady          
Orara R at Karangi     7.00am Mon     1.47     steady         
Orara R at Glenreagh TM**     7.00am Mon     2.12     steady     below minor   
Orara R at Bawden Bridge**     7.00am Mon     3.26     steady          
Clarence R at Rogans Br.     7.15am Mon     0.68     steady         
Clarence R at Grafton (Prince St)     7.15am Mon     0.79     falling     below minor    
Clarence R at Ulmarra     7.15am Mon     0.66     steady     below minor    
Clarence R at Brushgrove     7.15am Mon     0.61     steady          
Coldstream R at Tyndale     7.15am Mon     0.63     steady          
Clarence R at Lawrence^     7.18am Mon     0.61     steady          
Clarence R at Maclean     7.15am Mon     0.60     steady     below minor   
Clarence R at Yamba     7.16am Mon     1.46     falling        
Wooli R at Caravan Park     7.15am Mon     0.62     steady     below minor    
Wooli R at Entrance     7.15am Mon     0.56     falling

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Stuart Andrew Collingburn
Formerly of Yamba, late of Harwood, passed away on February 16, 2021 aged 38 years. A service to farewell Stuie will be held at St. James Anglican Church, Wharf St, Maclean, on Monday, February 22 at 1pm.

Christopher Patrick Bridges
Late of Grafton, formerly of Brushgrove, passed away on February 18, 2021 aged 62 years. A funeral service will be held for Chris at the Salvation Army Citadel, 91 Oliver St, Grafton, on Friday, February 26 at 11am. 

Roger Michael Kelly
Formerly of Curlewis, late of Grafton, passed away on February 18, 2021 aged 79 years. Family and friends are invited to attend Roger's funeral service to be held at Grafton Racecourse, Powell St, Grafton, on Wednesday, February 24 at 11am. 

Kenneth William Robson
Late of 40 Fairway Drive, South Grafton, passed away on February 18, 2021. Family and friends are invited to attend Ken's funeral service to be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner St, South Grafton, on Tuesday, February 23 at 12pm.

Allan Thomas Sampson

Of South Grafton and Great Marlow. Passed away February 19, 2021 aged 85 years. In accordance with Allan's wishes a private service will be held.

 

ON THIS DAY

1944 World War II: US Army Air Forces accidentally bomb Dutch town of Nijmegen, around 800 civilians die

1958 Australian swimmer Jon Konrads sets 6 world records in 2 days

1995 Steve Fossett completes 1st air balloon over Pacific Ocean (9600 km)

2011 An earthquake measuring 6.3 in magnitude strikes Christchurch, New Zealand, killing 181 people

 

Set For Life

Draw: 2026

Winning numbers: 2, 38, 11, 4, 19, 27, 6

Supps: 10, 31

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $5,000 a month for a year

Division 3: $610.90

Division 4: $84.15

Division 5: $26.20

Division 6: $18.05

Division 7: $8.65

Division 8: $8.05

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

THE driver of a 4WD rear ended in wet weather last night pulled off an amazing recovery manoeuvre to avoid serious damage to his car. Read more

People power and fierce lobbying will see 16 state of the art ambulances deployed to the Northern Rivers. Read more

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway and local roads from Monday 22 to Sunday 28 February for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, weather permitting. Read more

