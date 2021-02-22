Daily Catch-Up: February 22, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Mostly sunny. Slight (20%) chance of a shower in the south. The chance of a thunderstorm in the south late this afternoon and evening. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low 30s.

Large and powerful surf conditions in the morning are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing.

GRAFTON: 20-33

YAMBA: 21-30

MACLEAN: 19-31

COPMANHURST: 19-33

WOOLI: 20-31

BARYULGIL: 19-26

CURRENT RIVER HEIGHTS

Clarence R at Lilydale 7.00am Mon 2.03 steady

Orara R at Orange Grove 7.05am Mon 2.48 steady

Orara R at Karangi 7.00am Mon 1.47 steady

Orara R at Glenreagh TM** 7.00am Mon 2.12 steady below minor

Orara R at Bawden Bridge** 7.00am Mon 3.26 steady

Clarence R at Rogans Br. 7.15am Mon 0.68 steady

Clarence R at Grafton (Prince St) 7.15am Mon 0.79 falling below minor

Clarence R at Ulmarra 7.15am Mon 0.66 steady below minor

Clarence R at Brushgrove 7.15am Mon 0.61 steady

Coldstream R at Tyndale 7.15am Mon 0.63 steady

Clarence R at Lawrence^ 7.18am Mon 0.61 steady

Clarence R at Maclean 7.15am Mon 0.60 steady below minor

Clarence R at Yamba 7.16am Mon 1.46 falling

Wooli R at Caravan Park 7.15am Mon 0.62 steady below minor

Wooli R at Entrance 7.15am Mon 0.56 falling

FUNERAL NOTICES

Stuart Andrew Collingburn

Formerly of Yamba, late of Harwood, passed away on February 16, 2021 aged 38 years. A service to farewell Stuie will be held at St. James Anglican Church, Wharf St, Maclean, on Monday, February 22 at 1pm.

Christopher Patrick Bridges

Late of Grafton, formerly of Brushgrove, passed away on February 18, 2021 aged 62 years. A funeral service will be held for Chris at the Salvation Army Citadel, 91 Oliver St, Grafton, on Friday, February 26 at 11am.

Roger Michael Kelly

Formerly of Curlewis, late of Grafton, passed away on February 18, 2021 aged 79 years. Family and friends are invited to attend Roger's funeral service to be held at Grafton Racecourse, Powell St, Grafton, on Wednesday, February 24 at 11am.

Kenneth William Robson

Late of 40 Fairway Drive, South Grafton, passed away on February 18, 2021. Family and friends are invited to attend Ken's funeral service to be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner St, South Grafton, on Tuesday, February 23 at 12pm.

Allan Thomas Sampson

Of South Grafton and Great Marlow. Passed away February 19, 2021 aged 85 years. In accordance with Allan's wishes a private service will be held.

ON THIS DAY

World War II: US Army Air Forces accidentally bomb Dutch town of Nijmegen, around 800 civilians die

Australian swimmer Jon Konrads sets 6 world records in 2 days

Steve Fossett completes 1st air balloon over Pacific Ocean (9600 km)

An earthquake measuring 6.3 in magnitude strikes Christchurch, New Zealand, killing 181 people

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Set For Life

Draw: 2026

Winning numbers: 2, 38, 11, 4, 19, 27, 6

Supps: 10, 31

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $5,000 a month for a year

Division 3: $610.90

Division 4: $84.15

Division 5: $26.20

Division 6: $18.05

Division 7: $8.65

Division 8: $8.05

