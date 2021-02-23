Daily Catch-Up: February 23, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Partly cloudy. Very high (95%) chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening. Light winds becoming southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late afternoon then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the high 20s.

GRAFTON: 19-28

YAMBA: 21-26

MACLEAN: 19-27

COPMANHURST: 18-27

WOOLI: 21-27

BARYULGIL: 19-31

CURRENT RIVER HEIGHTS

Orara R at Glenreagh TM - Below minor (1.87 at 6am and steady)

Clarence R at Grafton (Prince St) - Below minor (0.36 at 6.15am and steady)

Clarence R at Ulmarra - Below minor (0.33 at 6.15am and steady)

Clarence R at Maclean - Below minor (0.44 at 6.15am and steady)

Wooli R at Caravan Park - Below minor (0.57 at 6.15am and rising)

FUNERAL NOTICES

Christopher Patrick Bridges

Late of Grafton, formerly of Brushgrove, passed away on February 18, 2021 aged 62 years. A funeral service will be held for Chris at the Salvation Army Citadel, 91 Oliver St, Grafton, on Friday, February 26 at 11am.

Roger Michael Kelly

Formerly of Curlewis, late of Grafton, passed away on February 18, 2021 aged 79 years. Family and friends are invited to attend Roger's funeral service to be held at Grafton Racecourse, Powell St, Grafton, on Wednesday, February 24 at 11am.

Kenneth William Robson

Late of 40 Fairway Drive, South Grafton, passed away on February 18, 2021. Family and friends are invited to attend Ken's funeral service to be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner St, South Grafton, on Tuesday, February 23 at 12pm.

Allan Thomas Sampson

Of South Grafton and Great Marlow. Passed away February 19, 2021 aged 85 years. In accordance with Allan's wishes a private service will be held.

Jessie Winifred McDonald (nee Abbott)

Late of Dougherty Villa, formerly of Wonthaggi, Victoria, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2021 aged 87 years. A celebration of Jessie's life will be held at the Grafton & District Funeral Home Chapel, 94 Victoria St, Grafton, on Friday, February 26 at 2pm.



ON THIS DAY

1540 Francisco Vázquez de Coronado's expedition sets off from Mexico in search of the 7 cities of Cibola.

1836 Alamo besieged for 13 days until March 6 by Mexican army under General Santa Anna; entire garrison eventually killed.

1904 United States acquires control of the Panama Canal Zone for $10 million.

1945 US Marines raise American flag on top of Mt. Suribachi, Iwo Jima. Photo of which by Joe Rosenthall later became iconic, inspiring the Marine Corps War Memorial sculpture.

1998 Osama bin Laden publishes a fatwa declaring jihad against all Jews and Crusaders.

Monday Lotto

Draw: 4054

Winning numbers: 6, 16, 5, 45, 15, 21

Supps: 38, 37

Division 1: $1,000,000.00

Division 2: $6,634.60

Division 3: $434.40

Division 4: $25.90

Division 5: $16.10

Division 6: $14.95

