Daily Catch-Up: February 24, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Cloudy. Very high chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds becoming E 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid 20s.

GRAFTON: 19-24

MACLEAN: 20-24

YAMBA: 22-24

WOOLI: 21-24

COPMANHURST: 19-23

BARYULGIL: 20-24

NYMBOIDA: 17-22

LATEST RAINFALL (mm since 9am yesterday)

Lawrence................................133

Boyles Bridge (Corindi River).110

Grafton Airport.........................60

Grafton Research Stn..............56

Yamba......................................52

Baryulgil...................................47

Glenreagh................................36

Wooli........................................28

Lilydale.....................................26

Minnie Water............................21

South Grafton (landfill).............20

Nymboida.................................19

Newton Boyd............................17

CURRENT RIVER HEIGHTS

Orara River at Glenreagh TM - Below minor (2.17 at 7am and steady)

Clarence River at Lilydale - Below minor (2.24 at 7am steady)

Clarence River at Grafton (Prince St) - Below minor (0.55 at 7.15am and steady)

Clarence River at Ulmarra - Below minor (0.52 at 7.15am and steady)

Clarence River at Maclean - Below minor (0.64 at 7.15am and steady)

Wooli R at Caravan Park - Below minor (0.73 at 7.15am and rising)

FUNERAL NOTICES

Lynne Black (nee Mailey)

Formerly of Cronulla, late of Coutts Crossing, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2021 aged 64 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a service celebrating Lynne's life to be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, 91 Oliver St, Grafton on Friday, February 26 at 2pm. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers donations are welcome for the NSW Cancer Council and can be left at the service.

Anne Christina Archer

The relatives and friends of the late Anne Archer, formerly of Lawrence, are invited to attend a graveside service at Lawrence Cemetery at 11am on Friday, February 26. Anne died peacefully, aged 98 years, at Mareeba in Maclean on February 20. The staff at Mareeba are thanked and acknowledged for their loving care, in particular Mary Rose and others who had worked there with Anne when she was the first Matron or DON (Director of Nursing) at Mareeba.

Roger Michael Kelly

Formerly of Curlewis, late of Grafton, passed away on February 18, 2021 aged 79 years. Family and friends are invited to attend Roger's funeral service to be held at Grafton Racecourse, Powell St, Grafton, on Wednesday, February 24 at 11am.

Allan Thomas Sampson

Of South Grafton and Great Marlow. Passed away February 19, 2021 aged 85 years. In accordance with Allan's wishes a private service will be held.

Christopher Patrick Bridges

Late of Grafton, formerly of Brushgrove, passed away on February 18, 2021 aged 62 years. A funeral service will be held for Chris at the Salvation Army Citadel, 91 Oliver St, Grafton, on Friday, February 26 at 11am.

Jessie Winifred McDonald (nee Abbott)

Late of Dougherty Villa, formerly of Wonthaggi, Victoria, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2021 aged 87 years. A celebration of Jessie's life will be held at the Grafton & District Funeral Home Chapel, 94 Victoria St, Grafton, on Friday, February 26 at 2pm.



ON THIS DAY

1607 Claudio Monteverdi's opera "LOrfeo" premieres in Mantua, oldest opera still regularly performed.

1868 US House of Representatives vote 126 to 47 to impeach President Andrew Johnson.

1946 General Juan Perón first elected President of Argentina.

1991 US ground operations began in the Persian Gulf War, more than a month after an air war was launched against Iraq to free Iraqi-occupied Kuwait.

2008 Fidel Castro retires after nearly fifty years as the President of Cuba due to ill health.

2010 Sachin Tendulkar scores the first double century in One Day International cricket

2020 American film producer Harvey Weinstein, whose career ended amid numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault, was convicted of rape and a criminal sex act; many viewed the verdict as a victory for the #MeToo movement, which sought to assist survivors of sexual assault.

Oz Lotto

Draw: 1410

Winning numbers: 10, 4, 29, 3, 32, 22, 36

Supps: 40, 2

Division 1: Jackpotted

Division 2: $74,367.80

Division 3: $4,939.05

Division 4: $393.70

Division 5: $51.65

Division 6: $25.25

Division 7: $15.95

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Grafton will be without an airline from April as Regional Express announced it would pull out of its Sydney to Grafton route for the second time in 12 months. Read more

The road map for how locals will get vaccinated in the first stage of the COVID-19 vaccine roll out explained by Healthy North Coast. Read more

Shortly after the devastating Clarence Valley bushfire season of 2019, the Rowe family decided it was time to help share the load. Read more

SPORT

While local fans had little to cheer about after the cancellation of the 2020 season, a return to on-field action is just around the corner for Tooheys New Group 2 Rugby League. Find out who's in and who's out for the 2021 competition here.