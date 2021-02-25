Daily Catch-Up: February 25, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Partly cloudy. High (70 per cent) chance of showers in the south, medium (50 per cent) chance elsewhere. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 20km/h in the late afternoon then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the high 20s.

GRAFTON: 20-28

MACLEAN: 20-25

YAMBA: 22-28

WOOLI: 22-25

COPMANHURST: 20-28

BARYULGIL: 19-26

NYMBOIDA: 18-25

LATEST RAINFALL (mm since 9am yesterday)

Lawrence................................7.2

Boyles Bridge (Corindi River)..7

Grafton Airport.........................28

Grafton Research Stn.............18

Yamba.....................................24

Baryulgil..................................162

Glenreagh...............................125

Wooli.......................................158

Lilydale....................................26

Minnie Water...........................107

South Grafton (landfill)............16

Nymboida................................23

Newton Boyd...........................15

CURRENT RIVER HEIGHTS

Orara River at Glenreagh TM - Moderate (9.92 at 5am and rising)

Clarence River at Lilydale - Below minor (4.2 at 5am and rising)

Clarence River at Grafton (Prince St) - Below minor (0.33 at 5.15am and steady)

Clarence River at Ulmarra - Below minor (0.22 at 5.15am and steady)

Clarence River at Maclean - Below minor (0.25 at 5.15am and steady)

Wooli R at Caravan Park - Below minor (0.68 at 5.15am and rising)

FUNERAL NOTICES

Edward 'Ted' Charles Kempnich

Formerly of the Clarence, late of Byron Bay. Passed away peacefully February 22, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. Aged 91 years. Relatives and friends of the late Tem Kempnich are respectfully invited to attend his graveside funeral service to be held at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery Brooms Head Rd, Townsend, Friday February 26 at 2pm.

Lynne Black (nee Mailey)

Formerly of Cronulla, late of Coutts Crossing, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2021 aged 64 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a service celebrating Lynne's life to be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, 91 Oliver St, Grafton on Friday, February 26 at 2pm. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers donations are welcome for the NSW Cancer Council and can be left at the service.

Anne Christina Archer

The relatives and friends of the late Anne Archer, formerly of Lawrence, are invited to attend a graveside service at Lawrence Cemetery at 11am on Friday, February 26. Anne died peacefully, aged 98 years, at Mareeba in Maclean on February 20. The staff at Mareeba are thanked and acknowledged for their loving care, in particular Mary Rose and others who had worked there with Anne when she was the first Matron or DON (Director of Nursing) at Mareeba.

Allan Thomas Sampson

Of South Grafton and Great Marlow. Passed away February 19, 2021 aged 85 years. In accordance with Allan's wishes a private service will be held.

Christopher Patrick Bridges

Late of Grafton, formerly of Brushgrove, passed away on February 18, 2021 aged 62 years. A funeral service will be held for Chris at the Salvation Army Citadel, 91 Oliver St, Grafton, on Friday, February 26 at 11am.

Jessie Winifred McDonald (nee Abbott)

Late of Dougherty Villa, formerly of Wonthaggi, Victoria, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2021 aged 87 years. A celebration of Jessie's life will be held at the Grafton & District Funeral Home Chapel, 94 Victoria St, Grafton, on Friday, February 26 at 2pm.



ON THIS DAY

1836 Samuel Colt is granted a United States patent for his revolver firearm.[4]

1910 Dalai Lama flees Tibet for British India to escape Chinese troops

1956 In his speech On the Cult of Personality and Its Consequences, Nikita Khrushchev, leader of the Soviet Union, denounces Stalin.

Wednesday Gold Lotto

Draw: 4055

Winning numbers: 45, 44, 40, 17, 16, 29

Supps: 13, 21

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $13, 104.25

Division 3: $908.10

Division 4: $47.15

Division 5: $25.05

Division 6: $15.95

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Flash floods and fallen trees blocked roads yesterday afternoon as rainfall figures in parts of the Lower Clarence topped the state for the 24 hours to 9am yesterday morning. Read more here.

In his two decades with the NSW State Emergency Service, Terry Boatswain has plenty of stories to tell. From floods, storms, road crashes, to search and rescue, Mr Boatswain said every incident he's attended has been a valuable learning experience. Though, he does admit some have been hair-raising moments. Read more here.

With a family lineage which borders on legendary in a town like Grafton, it would almost seem natural for Alice Jabour to step effortlessly into a Grafton Base Hospital role. Read more here.

SPORT

The torrential rain couldn't keep golfers indoors, so catch up with the latest news and results from the Clarence Valley's links with Putts 'n' Pars.