Daily Catch-Up: February 26, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Partly cloudy. The chance of fog early this morning. Slight (30%) chance of a shower during this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low 30s.

GRAFTON: 20-33

YAMBA: 22-29

MACLEAN: 21-31

COPMANHURST: 19-32

WOOLI: 22-29

BARYULGIL: 21-32

NYMBOIDA: 18-31

LATEST RAINFALL (mm in last 24 hours)

Lawrence................................7.4

Boyles Bridge (Corindi River)..7

Grafton Airport.........................28

Grafton Research Stn.............18

Yamba.....................................25

Baryulgil..................................165

Glenreagh...............................125

Wooli.......................................168

Lilydale....................................34

Minnie Water...........................109

South Grafton (landfill)............16

Nymboida................................29

Newton Boyd...........................15.6

CURRENT RIVER HEIGHTS

Orara River at Glenreagh TM - Minor (8.55 at 6am and fallng)

Clarence River at Lilydale - (3.92 at 6am and steady)

Clarence River at Grafton (Prince St) - Below minor (0.68 at 6am and steady)

Clarence River at Ulmarra - Below minor (0.53 at 6am and steady)

Clarence River at Maclean - Below minor (0.37 at 6am and steady)

Wooli R at Caravan Park - Below minor (0.67 at 6am and rising)

FUNERAL NOTICES

Edward 'Ted' Charles Kempnich

Formerly of the Clarence, late of Byron Bay. Passed away peacefully February 22, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. Aged 91 years. Relatives and friends of the late Tem Kempnich are respectfully invited to attend his graveside funeral service to be held at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery Brooms Head Rd, Townsend, Friday February 26 at 2pm.

Lynne Black (nee Mailey)

Formerly of Cronulla, late of Coutts Crossing, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2021 aged 64 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a service celebrating Lynne's life to be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, 91 Oliver St, Grafton on Friday, February 26 at 2pm. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers donations are welcome for the NSW Cancer Council and can be left at the service.

Anne Christina Archer

The relatives and friends of the late Anne Archer, formerly of Lawrence, are invited to attend a graveside service at Lawrence Cemetery at 11am on Friday, February 26. Anne died peacefully, aged 98 years, at Mareeba in Maclean on February 20. The staff at Mareeba are thanked and acknowledged for their loving care, in particular Mary Rose and others who had worked there with Anne when she was the first Matron or DON (Director of Nursing) at Mareeba.

Christopher Patrick Bridges

Late of Grafton, formerly of Brushgrove, passed away on February 18, 2021 aged 62 years. A funeral service will be held for Chris at the Salvation Army Citadel, 91 Oliver St, Grafton, on Friday, February 26 at 11am.

Jessie Winifred McDonald (nee Abbott)

Late of Dougherty Villa, formerly of Wonthaggi, Victoria, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2021 aged 87 years. A celebration of Jessie's life will be held at the Grafton & District Funeral Home Chapel, 94 Victoria St, Grafton, on Friday, February 26 at 2pm.

Peter John Robson

Late of The Whiddon Group, Grafton. Passed away peacefully on February 25, 2021 aged 83 years. A funeral service will be held for Peter at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner St, South Grafton, on Friday, March 5 at 11am.



IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Clarence Valley Council reveals plans to fix region's ongoing water quality issues. Read more

A Grafton man launched into a terrifying attack on his partner after believing she was having an affair with his best friend. Read more

Clarence Valley Council will seek to join forces with their Lismore counterparts to plead for a years more Federal government funding to keep a passenger service to their airports. Read more

The owners of a local equestrian centre were given the surprise of their lives last night after a freight train derailed, spilling cargo onto their Nana Glen property. Read more

The deals at Yamba Fair were too hot for their sign to handle this morning with NSW Fire and Rescue crew called early on Thursday morning to extinguish a fire at the centre. Read more

ON THIS DAY

1616 Roman Inquisition delivers injunction to Galileo demanding he abandon his belief in heliocentrism, which states the Earth and planets revolve around the Sun

1797 Bank of England issues first £1 note

1815 Napoleon Bonaparte and his supporters leave Elba to start a 100 day re-conquest of France

1885 Berlin Conference gives Congo to Belgium and Nigeria to Great Britain

1935 RADAR (Radio Detection and Ranging) first demonstrated by Robert Watson-Watt

2005 Hosni Mubarak, President of Egypt, orders the constitution changed to allow multi-candidate presidential elections, asking Egyptian parliament to amend Article 76

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

Powerball

Draw: 1293

Winning numbers: 25, 17, 33, 23, 20, 19, 11

Powerball: 3

Division 1: Jackpots to 1294

Division 2: $87,191.45

Division 3: $3,996.25

Division 4: $460.60

Division 5: $151.90

Division 6: $66.10

Division 7: $41.85

Division 8: $16.90

Division 9: $10.60