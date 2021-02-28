Menu
Daily Catch-Up: February 28, 2021

Jarrard Potter
by
28th Feb 2021 9:22 AM
WEATHER

Forecast: Partly cloudy. High (70 per cent) chance of showers in the south, medium (50 per cent) chance elsewhere. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low 30s.

  • GRAFTON: 21-32
  • YAMBA: 22-29
  • MACLEAN: 21-29
  • COPMANHURST: 21-32
  • WOOLI: 22-27
  • BARYULGIL: 20-30
  • NYMBOIDA: 19-28

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Peter John Robson
Late of The Whiddon Group, Grafton. Passed away peacefully on February 25, 2021 aged 83 years. A funeral service will be held for Peter at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner St, South Grafton, on Friday, March 5 at 11am. 
 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

The men convicted in relation to the death of Lynette Daley on an Iluka beach in 2011 have had their bid to overturn their conviction and sentence rejected. Read more.

When most people think of Highway Patrol, speeding tickets and RBTs often come to mind. But Sgt French said 'blood runs' were a little-known service the police and Highway Patrol perform on a regular basis. Read more.

SPORT

Grafton's rich tradition of punching above its weight in the representative hockey arena will continue in 2021 with a contingent of players preparing to compete at national championship events. Read more.

 

ON THIS DAY

1933 Gleichschaltung: The Reichstag Fire Decree is passed in Germany a day after the Reichstag fire.

1983 The final episode of M*A*S*H airs, with almost 106 million viewers. It still holds the record for the highest viewership of a season finale.

1991 The first Gulf War ends.

1995 Former Australian Liberal party leader John Hewson resigns from the Australian parliament almost two years after losing the 1993 Australian federal election.

 

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

 

Saturday Lotto

Draw: 4133

Winning numbers: 35, 24, 45, 4, 42, 6

Supps: 38, 36

Division 1: $5,911,619.20

Division 2: $14,840.80

Division 3: $1232.65

Division 4: $30.65

Division 5: $17.95

Division 6: $9.15

clarence weather daily catchup funeral notices
Grafton Daily Examiner

