Daily Catch-Up: February 3, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Partly cloudy. Medium (60%) chance of showers, becoming less likely late this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm inland during this afternoon and evening. Winds southerly 15 to 20 km/h tending southeasterly in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

GRAFTON: 17-28

YAMBA: 19-26

MACLEAN: 17-27

COPMANHURST: 16-28

WOOLI: 19-25

BARYULGIL: 18-28

FUNERAL NOTICES

Bruce Green

Late of Lower Southgate. Passed away tragically on January 23, 2021. A service to farewell Bruce will be held at the Maclean Showground on Friday, February 5, commencing at 11am, followed by a service of burial at the Lawrence Cemetery.

Roma Estelle Brotherson

Passed away January 29, 2021, aged 85 years. Relatives and friends of the late Roma Brotherson are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria Street, Grafton on Saturdaym February 6, commencing at 10am. All are invited to wear pink on the day. Covid-19 restrictions will apply. Following the service Roma will take one last drive pas the Grafton Basketball Stadium. A private cremation will follow.

Harry Butterworth

Late of Tucabia. Passed away January 27 2021 aged 73 years. A service of farewell will be held at the Clarence Valley Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Road, Thursday February 4, commencing at 11am.

Erica Lee Wilson (nee Simpson)

Late of Southport, formerly of Grafton. Passed away unexpectedly on January 14, 2021 aged 52 years. A funeral service will be held for Erica at the Salvation Army Citadel, 91 Oliver St, Grafton, on Wednesday, February 3 at 10am.

Raymond Lee Gordon (Bullfrog)

Formerly of Baryulgil, late of Grafton, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2021, aged 44 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Raymond's funeral service, to be held at Baryulgil Community Centre, Clarence Way, Baryulgil, on Thursday, February 4, commencing at 11am. The funeral will then proceed to the Baryulgil Cemetery.

Mark Peter Rennard

Formerly of Wauchope, Bourke, Sydney, Lobethal and Noosaville. Passed away aged 91. As per Mark's wishes, a private cremation has been held.

ON THIS DAY

1920 The Allies demand that 890 German military leaders stand trial for war crimes.

1944 American forces invade and take control of the Marshall Islands during World War II, a military base long occupied by the Japanese.

1945 The Allies drop 3,000 tons of bombs on Berlin.

1954 Millions greet Queen Elizabeth in Sydney on her first royal trip to Australia.

1959 Rising American rock stars Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson are killed when their chartered Beechcraft Bonanza plane crashes in Iowa a few minutes after takeoff.

1962 President John F. Kennedy bans all trade with Cuba.

2002 The New England Patriots shock football fans everywhere by defeating the heavily favoured St. Louis Rams, 20-17, to take home their first Super Bowl victory in the NFL.

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

Oz Lotto

Draw: 1407

Winning numbers: 26, 17, 16, 3, 44, 14, 42

Supps: 37, 38

Division 1: $30,000,000.00

Division 2: $50,071.20

Division 3: $5,534.90

Division 4: $396.00

Division 5: $51.25

Division 6: $26.20

Division 7: $17.15

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Queensland might be suffering tourism woes due to the global impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, but not the Clarence Valley. According to several Yamba businesses, the region experienced a significant increase in domestic tourism during the 2020 Christmas break. Read more here

Look up! Up In The Sky? Actually, anywhere you like as the Clarence Valley's successful writing program gets ready for another big year. "This year's theme for the Long Way Home short story competition is Look Up. "It feels optimistic and uplifting - and we all need that," co-founder Erin Brady said. Read more here

SPORT

Things are looking on the up for GDSC Easts in Clarence River Cricket, with four strong victories across the five matches the club was involved in last week. The club's productive weekend of cricket is reflected in having four selections in the KFC Team of the Week #11.