Daily Catch-Up: February 4, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Mostly sunny. Slight (30 per cent) chance of a shower near the Queensland border, most likely during this afternoon and early evening. The chance of a thunderstorm in the north during this afternoon and early evening. Light winds becoming easterly 15 to 20km/h in the late afternoon then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

GRAFTON: 18-31

YAMBA: 20-29

MACLEAN: 18-27

COPMANHURST: 18-31

WOOLI: 21-25

BARYULGIL: 17-29

FUNERAL NOTICES

Bruce Green

Late of Lower Southgate. Passed away tragically on January 23, 2021. A service to farewell Bruce will be held at the Maclean Showground on Friday, February 5, commencing at 11am, followed by a service of burial at the Lawrence Cemetery.

Roma Estelle Brotherson

Passed away January 29, 2021, aged 85 years. Relatives and friends of the late Roma Brotherson are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria Street, Grafton on Saturday February 6, commencing at 10am. All are invited to wear pink on the day. COVID-19 restrictions will apply. Following the service Roma will take one last drive past the Grafton Basketball Stadium. A private cremation will follow.

Harry Butterworth

Late of Tucabia. Passed away January 27 2021 aged 73 years. A service of farewell will be held at the Clarence Valley Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Road, Thursday February 4, commencing at 11am.

Raymond Lee Gordon (Bullfrog)

Formerly of Baryulgil, late of Grafton, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2021, aged 44 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Raymond's funeral service, to be held at Baryulgil Community Centre, Clarence Way, Baryulgil, on Thursday, February 4, commencing at 11am. The funeral will then proceed to the Baryulgil Cemetery.

Mark Peter Rennard

Formerly of Wauchope, Bourke, Sydney, Lobethal and Noosaville. Passed away aged 91. As per Mark's wishes, a private cremation has been held.

ON THIS DAY

1789 George Washington is unanimously elected as the first President of the United States by the U.S. Electoral College.

1861 American Civil War: In Montgomery, Alabama, delegates from six break-away U.S. states meet and form the Confederate States of America.

1969 Yasser Arafat takes over as chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization.

1974 M62 coach bombing: The Provisional Irish Republican Army (IRA) explodes a bomb on a bus carrying off-duty British Armed Forces personnel in Yorkshire, England. Nine soldiers and three civilians are killed.

2004 Facebook, a mainstream online social networking site, is founded by Mark Zuckerberg and Eduardo Saverin.

Set For Life

Draw: 2008

Winning numbers: 11, 40, 38, 44, 39, 2, 7

Supps: 20, 27

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $5000 a month for a year

Division 3: $1214

Division 4: $133.20

Division 5: $41.25

Division 6: $24.85

Division 7: $12.45

SPORT

Nothingforthepress ($8.50, Andrew Mallyon) gave racing journalists plenty to write about with an impressive final stride win at Grafton on Tuesday. Read more here.