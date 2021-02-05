Daily Catch-Up: February 5, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Partly cloudy. Slight (30%) chance of a shower. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

GRAFTON: 18-31

YAMBA: 21-27

MACLEAN: 19-28

COPMANHURST: 18-30

WOOLI: 21-27

BARYULGIL: 18-31

FUNERAL NOTICES

Bruce Green

Late of Lower Southgate. Passed away tragically on January 23, 2021. A service to farewell Bruce will be held at the Maclean Showground on Friday, February 5, commencing at 11am, followed by a service of burial at the Lawrence Cemetery.

Roma Estelle Brotherson

Passed away January 29, 2021, aged 85 years. Relatives and friends of the late Roma Brotherson are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria Street, Grafton on Saturday February 6, commencing at 10am. All are invited to wear pink on the day. COVID-19 restrictions will apply. Following the service Roma will take one last drive past the Grafton Basketball Stadium. A private cremation will follow.

Harry Butterworth

Late of Tucabia. Passed away January 27 2021 aged 73 years. A service of farewell will be held at the Clarence Valley Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Road, Thursday February 4, commencing at 11am.

Raymond Lee Gordon (Bullfrog)

Formerly of Baryulgil, late of Grafton, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2021, aged 44 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Raymond's funeral service, to be held at Baryulgil Community Centre, Clarence Way, Baryulgil, on Thursday, February 4, commencing at 11am. The funeral will then proceed to the Baryulgil Cemetery.

Mark Peter Rennard

Formerly of Wauchope, Bourke, Sydney, Lobethal and Noosaville. Passed away aged 91. As per Mark's wishes, a private cremation has been held.

Ronald Hilton Green

Late of Iluka, passed away on February 3, 2021 aged 84 years. A graveside service will be held at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Townsend, on Monday, February 8 at 11.30am.

ON THIS DAY

1885 King Leopold II of Belgium establishes the Congo as a personal colonial possession

1936 "Modern Times", silent film directed by, written by and starring Charlie Chaplin, is released

1969 US population reaches 200 million

1972 Bob Douglas is 1st African American elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Powerball

Draw: 1290

Winning numbers: 18, 29, 34, 33, 6, 30, 2

Powerball: 8

Division 1: Jackpots to draw 1291

Division 2: $420,539.70

Division 3: $5,244.85

Division 4: $511.80

Division 5: $181.10

Division 6: $75.65

Division 7: $48.45

Division 8: $18.15

Division 9: $10.65

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bruce Green's children describe a man whose voice will ring on following his tragic death last month. Read more

$20 million over the next three years will be invested in the route of the former Pacific Highway between Glenugie and Tyndale for safety upgrades and maintenance. Read more

Some of the last parcels of ocean front land in Yamba, NSW went under the virtual hammer last month with all but one selling for more than $1 million each. Read more