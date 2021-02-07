Daily Catch-Up: February 7, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Becoming cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Medium (50%) chance of showers, most likely late this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening. Light winds becoming northeast to southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

GRAFTON: 21-33

YAMBA: 22-30

MACLEAN: 20-31

COPMANHURST: 20-34

WOOLI: 20-31

BARYULGIL: 21-34

FUNERAL NOTICES

Evelyn Freeman (nee Mitchell)

Of Grafton, Passed away on February 4, aged 69 years.Relatives and friends are invited to attend Evelyn's funeral service to be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church on Thursday February 11 commencing at 10am.

Florence Linda Kennedy (nee Anderson)

Late of South Grafton, passed away on February 2, aged 87 years. Relatives and friends are respecfully invited to attend Flo's funeral service to be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church on Monday February 8, commencing at 10am.

Debrah Lynne Austen

Of Grafton, Passed away February 2. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her service at Pullen Chapel on Tuesday February 9, commencing at 11am.

Mark Peter Rennard

Formerly of Wauchope, Bourke, Sydney, Lobethal and Noosaville. Passed away aged 91. As per Mark's wishes, a private cremation has been held.

Ronald Hilton Green

Late of Iluka, passed away on February 3, 2021 aged 84 years. A graveside service will be held at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Townsend, on Monday, February 8 at 11.30am.

ON THIS DAY

Colonial Tasmanian Parliament passes the 1st piece of legislation (the Electoral Act of 1856) anywhere in the world providing for elections by way of a secret ballot.

The IRA launches a mortar attack on 10 Downing Street during a cabinet meeting.

Maastricht Treaty signed by 12 countries from the European Community (EC) to create the European Union (EU)

Saturday Lotto

Draw: 4127

Winning numbers: 3, 10, 12, 6, 8, 24

Powerball: 36, 45

Division 1: $428,018.10

Division 2: $8,459.15

Division 3: $407.25

Division 4: $16.15

Division 5:$14.55

Division 6: $6.45

