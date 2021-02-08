Daily Catch-Up: February 8, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Partly cloudy. Slight (30%) chance of a shower, becoming less likely late this afternoon and evening. Winds south to southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

GRAFTON: 22-28

YAMBA: 24-27

MACLEAN: 24-27

COPMANHURST: 20-28

WOOLI: 21-27

BARYULGIL: 20-28

FUNERAL NOTICES

Evelyn Freeman (nee Mitchell)

Of Grafton, Passed away on February 4, aged 69 years.Relatives and friends are invited to attend Evelyn's funeral service to be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church on Thursday February 11 commencing at 10am.

Florence Linda Kennedy (nee Anderson)

Late of South Grafton, passed away on February 2, aged 87 years. Relatives and friends are respecfully invited to attend Flo's funeral service to be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church on Monday February 8, commencing at 10am.

Debrah Lynne Austen

Of Grafton, Passed away February 2. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her service at Pullen Chapel on Tuesday February 9, commencing at 11am.

Mark Peter Rennard

Formerly of Wauchope, Bourke, Sydney, Lobethal and Noosaville. Passed away aged 91. As per Mark's wishes, a private cremation has been held.

Ronald Hilton Green

Late of Iluka, passed away on February 3, 2021 aged 84 years. A graveside service will be held at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Townsend, on Monday, February 8 at 11.30am.

ON THIS DAY

Isaac Newton reads 1st optics paper before Royal Society in London

Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom issued an Order-in-Council, stating that she and her family would be known as the House of Windsor, and that her descendants will take the name "Mountbatten-Windsor".

Nasdaq Composite stock market index debuts with 50 companies and a starting value of 100

Saturday Lotto

Draw: 4127

Winning numbers: 3, 10, 12, 6, 8, 24

Powerball: 36, 45

Division 1: $428,018.10

Division 2: $8,459.15

Division 3: $407.25

Division 4: $16.15

Division 5:$14.55

Division 6: $6.45

