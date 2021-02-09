Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Daily Catch-Up: February 9, 2021

Jenna Thompson
by
9th Feb 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WEATHER

Forecast: Partly cloudy. Slight (30%) chance of a shower. Winds southerly 15 to 25 km/h turning southeasterly 25 to 35 km/h in the middle of the day then decreasing to 15 to 20 km/h in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

  • GRAFTON: 17-27
  • YAMBA: 19-26
  • MACLEAN: 17-26
  • COPMANHURST: 16-27
  • WOOLI: 18-24
  • BARYULGIL: 17-27

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Evelyn Freeman (nee Mitchell)
Of Grafton, Passed away on February 4, aged 69 years.Relatives and friends are invited to attend Evelyn's funeral service to be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church on Thursday February 11 commencing at 10am.

Debrah Lynne Austen
Of Grafton, Passed away February 2. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her service at Pullen Chapel on Tuesday February 9, commencing at 11am.

Mark Peter Rennard
Formerly of Wauchope, Bourke, Sydney, Lobethal and Noosaville. Passed away aged 91. As per Mark's wishes, a private cremation has been held. 

Troy Clarence Skinner
Formerly of Grafton, late of Kempsey, passed away on January 1, 2021 aged 24. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Troy's graveside funeral service to be held at Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton, on Friday, February 12 at 1pm. 

Mark Andrew Kruger
Late of Waterview Heights, passed away on February 5, 2021 aged 60 years. A private cremation is being held. 

 

ON THIS DAY

1904 Japanese land troops at Chemulpo (Inchon), near Seoul, Korea; within the next three weeks they will have advanced to the Yalu River, the border of Manchuria  

1943 Japanese troops evacuate Guadalcanal, ends epic WWII battle on the Solomon Islands in the Pacific

1964 1st appearance of the Beatles on the "ed sullivan Show", from New York, draws 73.7 million television viewers

1972 British government declares state of emergency after month-long coal miners' strike

 

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

Monday Lotto

Draw: 4050

Winning numbers: 45, 39, 29, 38, 33, 4 

Powerball: 24, 13

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $12,662.65

Division 3: $597.45

Division 4: $31.10

Division 5:$15.60

Division 6: $11.00

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Emergency services were called to the Clarence Correctional Centre Monday morning following the incident. Read more

A North Coast family business hopes to move into Yamba to generate more jobs. Read more

Bodyrock Gym is hosting the man considered to have the best arms in the world for a seminar. Read more

Max Crus dispels echo chamber myths and puts forward an alternative date to quell the Australia Day debate once and for all. Read more

 

DEX Digital Signup
clarence weather daily catchup funeral notices
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AMAZING DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that we all need to support one another. Your support for local journalism is more important than ever.

        How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        OPINION: COVID cure silencing spells death of debate

        Premium Content OPINION: COVID cure silencing spells death of debate

        Opinion NO MORE BUGS: MP Craig Kelly’s spruiked pandemic solution could be settled with a...

        LETTER: Date of Australia Day fit for a Queen

        Premium Content LETTER: Date of Australia Day fit for a Queen

        Opinion MAX CRUS dispels echo chamber myths and puts forward an alternative date to quell...