Daily Catch-Up: February 9, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Partly cloudy. Slight (30%) chance of a shower. Winds southerly 15 to 25 km/h turning southeasterly 25 to 35 km/h in the middle of the day then decreasing to 15 to 20 km/h in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

GRAFTON: 17-27

YAMBA: 19-26

MACLEAN: 17-26

COPMANHURST: 16-27

WOOLI: 18-24

BARYULGIL: 17-27

FUNERAL NOTICES

Evelyn Freeman (nee Mitchell)

Of Grafton, Passed away on February 4, aged 69 years.Relatives and friends are invited to attend Evelyn's funeral service to be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church on Thursday February 11 commencing at 10am.

Debrah Lynne Austen

Of Grafton, Passed away February 2. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her service at Pullen Chapel on Tuesday February 9, commencing at 11am.

Mark Peter Rennard

Formerly of Wauchope, Bourke, Sydney, Lobethal and Noosaville. Passed away aged 91. As per Mark's wishes, a private cremation has been held.

Troy Clarence Skinner

Formerly of Grafton, late of Kempsey, passed away on January 1, 2021 aged 24. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Troy's graveside funeral service to be held at Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton, on Friday, February 12 at 1pm.

Mark Andrew Kruger

Late of Waterview Heights, passed away on February 5, 2021 aged 60 years. A private cremation is being held.

ON THIS DAY

1904 Japanese land troops at Chemulpo (Inchon), near Seoul, Korea; within the next three weeks they will have advanced to the Yalu River, the border of Manchuria

1943 Japanese troops evacuate Guadalcanal, ends epic WWII battle on the Solomon Islands in the Pacific

1964 1st appearance of the Beatles on the "ed sullivan Show", from New York, draws 73.7 million television viewers

1972 British government declares state of emergency after month-long coal miners' strike

Monday Lotto

Draw: 4050

Winning numbers: 45, 39, 29, 38, 33, 4

Powerball: 24, 13

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $12,662.65

Division 3: $597.45

Division 4: $31.10

Division 5:$15.60

Division 6: $11.00

