Daily Catch-Up: January 1, 2021

Jenna Thompson
by
1st Jan 2021 7:30 AM
Forecast: Cloudy. High (80%) chance of showers, most likely during the morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds becoming east to southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

WEATHER

  • GRAFTON: 19-28
  • YAMBA: 20-25
  • MACLEAN: 19-26
  • COPMANHURST: 18-27
  • WOOLI: 20-25
  • BARYULGIL: 19-27

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Geoffrey Warwick Solomon
Formerly of Sydney and Tamworth, late of Yamba. Passed away 23rd December, 2020, aged 76 years. A funeral service to celebrate Geoff's life will be held at St James Anglican Church, Wharf St, Maclean on Monday, 4th January, 2021, commencing at 10.30am.

Jean Kearns
Of St Catherine's Villa, late of Wooli, passed away peacefully on 23rd December 2020 aged 100 years. Relactives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jean's funeral service to be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church, Tyson St, South Grafton on Monday, 4th January, 2021 commencing at 10am. A private burial will follow at the Ulmarra Cemetery.

Peter Stuart Clarke
Formerly of the Central Coast and Northern Beaches, late of Coutts Crossing. Passed away December 26, 2020 aged 58 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Peter's funeral service at Pullen Chapel on Saturday, January 9 at 11am. 

Elmar Quante
Formerly of Jackadgery, late of Junction Hill, died on December 30, 2020 aged 84 years. Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to attend Elmar's funeral service to be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria St, Grafton, on Wednesday, January 6 at 12pm.

Marcia Kathleen Hutchinson (nee Temple)
Late of Grafton, formerly of Engadine, passed away with Kevan by her side, aged 81 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Marcia's funeral service to be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St, Grafton, on Thursday, January 7 at 11am.

 

ON THIS DAY

1863 Emancipation Proclamation issued by Abraham Lincoln to free slaves in US confederate states.

1896 German physicist Wilhelm Röntgen announces his discovery of x-rays  

1958 European Economic Community, better known as the European Common Market starts operation.  

1962 The Beatles travel to London for a recording contract audition with one major label. They are rejected.

 

POWERBALL LOTTO

Draw: 1285

Winning numbers: 1, 11, 28, 8, 7, 2, 16

Powerball: 7

Division 1: $9,835,085.97

Division 2: $96,412.00

Division 3: $3,335.00

Division 4: $386.25

Division 5: $123.35

Division 6: $58.65

Division 7: $36.70

Division 8: $15.35

Division 9: $10.00

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Will development changes to a manufactured homes estate in Gulmarrad give it the green light by Clarence Valley Council? Read more

Police are investigating the alleged assault of a Grafton Coffee Club employee on Christmas Eve. Read more

GALLERY: Take a look back over the years to see how the Clarence Valley celebrated New Year's Eve. See the photos

As the new year comes to an end, we reflect on five road tragedies that shocked the Clarence Valley community. Read more

