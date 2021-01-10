Daily Catch-Up: January 10, 2021

Forecast: Partly cloudy. Medium (50%) chance of showers. Light winds becoming southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 17-25

YAMBA: 19-24

MACLEAN: 18-24

COPMANHURST: 17-24

WOOLI: 19-23

BARYULGIL: 18-26

FUNERAL NOTICES

William Dennis Harris

Late of Yamba, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2021 aged 87 years. Relatives and friends of the late William Harris are respectfully invited to attend the Service for the Repose of His Soul to be held at St. James Catholic Church, Yamba St, Yamba, on Monday, January 11 at 12pm.

Raymond Wilbur Connor

Late of Cowper, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2021 aged 97 years. A funeral service to celebrate Ray's life will be held on Tuesday, January 12 at St. James Anglican Church, Wharf St, Maclean at 10am.

Audrey Brotherson (nee Jones)

Formerly of Schaeffer Close, Grafton, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2021 aged 88 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St, Grafton on Wednesday, January 13 at 10am.

Noelene Elizabeth Gregory

Late of Yamba, passed away on January 4, 2021. A funeral service to farewell Noelene will be held on Thursday, January 14 at All Saints Anglican Church, Yamba St, Yamba, at 11am.

Alice Myrtle Wormald

Passed away peacefully with family by her side on January 7, 2021 aged 94 years. Friends and family are respectfully invited to attend Alice's funeral service to be held on Thursday, January 14 at 11am. Venue to be confirmed. Please contact Clarence Valley Funerals for more information 66427955.

John Edward Marshall 'Johnny'

Late of Grafton, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2021. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Johnny's funeral service to be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St, Grafton, on Friday, January 15 at 11am.

Marjorie Priddin

Late of Grafton, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2021 aged 79 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St, Grafton on Friday, January 15 at 11am.

Philip Scott Down

Late of Warregah Island, formerly of Ireland. Relatives and friends are invited to join a celebration for Phil's life at the Ashby Hall, Lismore St, Ashby on Thursday, January 21 at 2pm. Please wear a bright party shirt and BYO drinks for cheers.

ON THIS DAY

49 BC Julius Caesar defies the Roman Senate and crosses the Rubicon, uttering "alea iacta est" (the die is cast), signaling the start of civil war which would lead to his appointment as Roman dictator for life.

1839 Tea from India 1st arrives in the United Kingdom.

1946 UN General Assembly meets for 1st time in London

1958 The first Opera House Lottery was drawn. Tickets cost $10 each and the first prize was $200,000.

1999 "The Sopranos", starring James Gandolfini as mobster Tony Soprano, debuts on HBO.

2011 FIFA Ballon d'Or: Barcelona forward Lionel Messi wins 2nd straight award from teammates Andrés Iniesta & Xavi. Brazilian forward Marta wins women's award for 5th consecutive year.

2016 British singer, songwriter, and actor David Bowie dies in New York City.

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

SATURDAY LOTTO

Draw: 4119

Winning numbers: 9, 22, 34, 20, 7, 45

Supps: 12, 10

Division 1: $1,428,571.43

Division 2: $9,962.35

Division 3: $893.95

Division 4: $25.50

Division 5: $14.30

Division 6: $8.10

