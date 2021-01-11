Daily Catch-Up: January 11, 2021

Forecast: Partly cloudy. Medium chance of showers, most likely in the morning and early afternoon. Light winds becoming SE 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 17-28

YAMBA: 19-24

MACLEAN: 17-26

COPMANHURST: 16-27

WOOLI: 19-24

BARYULGIL: 17-27

FUNERAL NOTICES

William Dennis Harris

Late of Yamba, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2021 aged 87 years. Relatives and friends of the late William Harris are respectfully invited to attend the Service for the Repose of His Soul to be held at St. James Catholic Church, Yamba St, Yamba, on Monday, January 11 at 12pm.

Raymond Wilbur Connor

Late of Cowper, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2021 aged 97 years. A funeral service to celebrate Ray's life will be held on Tuesday, January 12 at St. James Anglican Church, Wharf St, Maclean at 10am.

Audrey Brotherson (nee Jones)

Formerly of Schaeffer Close, Grafton, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2021 aged 88 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St, Grafton on Wednesday, January 13 at 10am.

Noelene Elizabeth Gregory

Late of Yamba, passed away on January 4, 2021. A funeral service to farewell Noelene will be held on Thursday, January 14 at All Saints Anglican Church, Yamba St, Yamba, at 11am.

Alice Myrtle Wormald

Passed away peacefully with family by her side on January 7, 2021 aged 94 years. Friends and family are respectfully invited to attend Alice's funeral service to be held on Thursday, January 14 at 11am. Venue to be confirmed. Please contact Clarence Valley Funerals for more information 66427955.

John Edward Marshall 'Johnny'

Late of Grafton, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2021. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Johnny's funeral service to be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St, Grafton, on Friday, January 15 at 11am.

Marjorie Priddin

Late of Grafton, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2021 aged 79 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St, Grafton on Friday, January 15 at 11am.

Philip Scott Down

Late of Warregah Island, formerly of Ireland. Relatives and friends are invited to join a celebration for Phil's life at the Ashby Hall, Lismore St, Ashby on Thursday, January 21 at 2pm. Please wear a bright party shirt and BYO drinks for cheers.

ON THIS DAY

1922 Insulin first used on humans to treat diabetes, on Canadian Leonard Thompson, aged 14.

1942 Japan invades the Dutch East Indies at Borneo.

1964 First government report by US Surgeon General Luther Terry warning that smoking may be hazardous.

1994 The Irish Government announces an end to a 15-year ban on broadcasting by the IRA and its political branch, Sinn Fein.



PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

SATURDAY LOTTO

Draw: 4119

Winning numbers: 9, 22, 34, 20, 7, 45

Supps: 12, 10

Division 1: $1,428,571.43

Division 2: $9,962.35

Division 3: $893.95

Division 4: $25.50

Division 5: $14.30

Division 6: $8.10

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

The Gumbaynggirr community is mourning the loss of much-loved Elder John "Johnny" Edward Marshall who passed away this week aged 83. Read more here

The latest round of roadworks is set to kick off in Yamba this week much to the chagrin of residents. Read more here

SPORT

The Daily Examiner editor BILL NORTH took a look at the top performers in every grade at the halfway point of the Clarence River Cricket Association's 2020/21 season. Check out who made the Best XI here