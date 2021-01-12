Daily Catch-Up: January 12, 2021

Forecast: Partly cloudy. Slight (20%) chance of a shower in the north, near zero chance elsewhere. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 17-29

YAMBA: 19-26

MACLEAN: 17-27

COPMANHURST: 16-28

WOOLI: 18-26

BARYULGIL: 18-29

FUNERAL NOTICES

Raymond Wilbur Connor

Late of Cowper, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2021 aged 97 years. A funeral service to celebrate Ray's life will be held on Tuesday, January 12 at St. James Anglican Church, Wharf St, Maclean at 10am.

Audrey Brotherson (nee Jones)

Formerly of Schaeffer Close, Grafton, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2021 aged 88 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St, Grafton on Wednesday, January 13 at 10am.

Noelene Elizabeth Gregory

Late of Yamba, passed away on January 4, 2021. A funeral service to farewell Noelene will be held on Thursday, January 14 at All Saints Anglican Church, Yamba St, Yamba, at 11am.

Alice Myrtle Wormald

Passed away peacefully with family by her side on January 7, 2021 aged 94 years. Friends and family are respectfully invited to attend Alice's funeral service to be held on Thursday, January 14 at 11am. Venue to be confirmed. Please contact Clarence Valley Funerals for more information 66427955.

John Edward Marshall 'Johnny'

Late of Grafton, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2021. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Johnny's funeral service to be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St, Grafton, on Friday, January 15 at 11am.

Marjorie Priddin

Late of Grafton, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2021 aged 79 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St, Grafton on Friday, January 15 at 11am.

Philip Scott Down

Late of Warregah Island, formerly of Ireland. Relatives and friends are invited to join a celebration for Phil's life at the Ashby Hall, Lismore St, Ashby on Thursday, January 21 at 2pm. Please wear a bright party shirt and BYO drinks for cheers.

Stuart Luscombe

Formerly of Sydney, late of Grafton, passed away on December 30, 2020 aged 77 years. A private burial will take place.

ON THIS DAY

1948 Mahatma Gandhi begins his final fast

1966 "Batman", starring Adam West as Batman, Burt Ward as Robin, and Cesar Romero as The Joker, debuts on ABC

1969 Debut album of Led Zeppelin released first in the US

2009 Cristiano Ronaldo is awarded 2008 FIFA World Player of the Year for the first time at a ceremony in Zurich

2010 Earthquake Devastates Haiti, killing approximately 160,000 and destroying the majority of the capital Port-au-Prince

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

MONDAY LOTTO

Draw: 4042

Winning numbers: 22, 30, 13, 15, 40, 14

Supps: 5, 41

Division 1: $1,000,000.00

Division 2: $4,705.70

Division 3: $510.45

Division 4: $26.30

Division 5: $14.75

Division 6: $13.35

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

A 73-year-old man has been flown to Gold Coast University Hospital with serious injuries after he was crushed by a bull. Read more

CLARENCE ROUND UP: Keep up to date with the latest from the Clarence Valley's community groups with Clarence Roundup. Read more

A new employment facilitator will support employers and job seekers as part of the Australian Government's $62.8 million Local Jobs Program. Read more

SPORT

Leah Kilner matched it with the best on Magic Millions Raceday at the Gold Coast on Saturday. Read more

Catch up with the latest sporting news from Clarence Valley sporting clubs. Read more