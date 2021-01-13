Daily Catch-Up: January 13, 2021

Forecast: Partly cloudy. Slight (30%) chance of a shower, mainly about the coast. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures in the high 20s.

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 18-29

YAMBA: 19-26

MACLEAN: 18-27

COPMANHURST: 18-28

WOOLI: 19-25

BARYULGIL: 19-29

FUNERAL NOTICES

Audrey Brotherson (nee Jones)

Formerly of Schaeffer Close, Grafton, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2021 aged 88 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St, Grafton on Wednesday, January 13 at 10am.

Noelene Elizabeth Gregory

Late of Yamba, passed away on January 4, 2021. A funeral service to farewell Noelene will be held on Thursday, January 14 at All Saints Anglican Church, Yamba St, Yamba, at 11am.

Alice Myrtle Wormald

Passed away peacefully with family by her side on January 7, 2021 aged 94 years. Friends and family are respectfully invited to attend Alice's funeral service to be held on Thursday, January 14 at 11am. Venue to be confirmed. Please contact Clarence Valley Funerals for more information 66427955.

John Edward Marshall 'Johnny'

Late of Grafton, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2021. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Johnny's funeral service to be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St, Grafton, on Friday, January 15 at 11am.

Marjorie Priddin

Late of Grafton, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2021 aged 79 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St, Grafton on Friday, January 15 at 11am.

Philip Scott Down

Late of Warregah Island, formerly of Ireland. Relatives and friends are invited to join a celebration for Phil's life at the Ashby Hall, Lismore St, Ashby on Thursday, January 21 at 2pm. Please wear a bright party shirt and BYO drinks for cheers.

Stuart Luscombe

Formerly of Sydney, late of Grafton, passed away on December 30, 2020 aged 77 years. A private burial will take place.

ON THIS DAY

1785 John Walter publishes 1st issue of "The Times" of London

1930 Mickey Mouse comic strip 1st appears

1943 Adolf Hitler declares "Total War" against the Allies

2000 Microsoft chairman Bill Gates steps aside as chief executive and promotes company president Steve Ballmer to the position

OZ LOTTO

Draw: 4042

Winning numbers: 9, 19, 14, 29, 28, 44, 2

Supps: 35, 12

Division 1: Jackpots to draw 1405

Division 2: Transferred to Division 3

Division 3: $7,426.45

Division 4: $308.50

Division 5: $45.25

Division 6: $23.25

