Daily Catch-Up: January 14, 2021

Forecast: Cloud clearing. Light winds becoming east to northeasterly 15 to 20km/h in the late afternoon then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30C.

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 19-32

YAMBA: 20-27

MACLEAN: 19-27

COPMANHURST: 19-32

WOOLI: 20-26

BARYULGIL: 18-30

FUNERAL NOTICES

Noelene Elizabeth Gregory

Late of Yamba, passed away on January 4, 2021. A funeral service to farewell Noelene will be held on Thursday, January 14 at All Saints Anglican Church, Yamba St, Yamba, at 11am.

Alice Myrtle Wormald

Passed away peacefully with family by her side on January 7, 2021 aged 94 years. Friends and family are respectfully invited to attend Alice's funeral service to be held on Thursday, January 14 at 11am. Venue to be confirmed. Please contact Clarence Valley Funerals for more information 66427955.

John Edward Marshall 'Johnny'

Late of Grafton, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2021. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Johnny's funeral service to be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St, Grafton, on Friday, January 15 at 11am.

Marjorie Priddin

Late of Grafton, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2021 aged 79 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St, Grafton on Friday, January 15 at 11am.

Joseph Lawrence (Laurie) Hoade

Late of Ulmarra, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2021, aged 90 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Laurie's funeral service, to be held at St. Matthew's Anglican Church, Tyson St, South Grafton on Monday January 18 at 10.30am.

Philip Scott Down

Late of Warregah Island, formerly of Ireland. Relatives and friends are invited to join a celebration for Phil's life at the Ashby Hall, Lismore St, Ashby on Thursday, January 21 at 2pm. Please wear a bright party shirt and BYO drinks for cheers.

Stuart Luscombe

Formerly of Sydney, late of Grafton, passed away on December 30, 2020 aged 77 years. A private burial will take place.

ON THIS DAY

1858 Napoleon III of France escapes an assassination attempt made by Felice Orsini and his accomplices in Paris.

1960 The Reserve Bank of Australia, the country's central bank and banknote issuing authority, is established.

2011 President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali of Tunisia seeks refuge in Saudi Arabia after a series of demonstrations against his regime, considered to be the birth of the Arab Spring.

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

Set For Life

Draw: 1987

Winning numbers: 44, 6, 14, 12, 22, 21, 9

Supps: 32, 30

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: Not won

Division 3: $2190.30

Division 4: $135

Division 5: $29.75

Division 6: $20.30

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

A 21-year-old Queensland man caught drink driving twice in the space of an hour on the streets of Grafton has been sentenced. Read more here.

As cricketers prepare to return to the middle this weekend after the midseason break and last weekend's washout, we took a look at who has hit the ground running during the first half of the LCCA season. Read more here.

Grafton Saleyards saw the return of the fat cattle sales this week. Read more here.