Daily Catch-Up: January 15, 2021

Jenna Thompson
by
15th Jan 2021 7:00 AM
Forecast: Mostly sunny. Medium (50%) chance of showers in the south, slight (30%) chance elsewhere. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening, possibly severe. Light winds becoming north to northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the early afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures 31 to 36.

WEATHER

  • GRAFTON: 20-35
  • YAMBA: 22-29
  • MACLEAN: 21-32
  • COPMANHURST: 19-34
  • WOOLI: 21-29
  • BARYULGIL: 21-36

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

John Edward Marshall 'Johnny'
Late of Grafton, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2021. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Johnny's funeral service to be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St, Grafton, on Friday, January 15 at 11am. 

Marjorie Priddin
Late of Grafton, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2021 aged 79 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St, Grafton on Friday, January 15 at 11am.

Joseph Lawrence (Laurie) Hoade
Late of Ulmarra, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2021, aged 90 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Laurie's funeral service, to be held at St. Matthew's Anglican Church, Tyson St, South Grafton on Monday January 18 at 10.30am.

Philip Scott Down
Late of Warregah Island, formerly of Ireland. Relatives and friends are invited to join a celebration for Phil's life at the Ashby Hall, Lismore St, Ashby on Thursday, January 21 at 2pm. Please wear a bright party shirt and BYO drinks for cheers. 

Stuart Luscombe
Formerly of Sydney, late of Grafton, passed away on December 30, 2020 aged 77 years. A private burial will take place. 

 

ON THIS DAY

1535 Henry VIII declares himself head of the Church in England  

1559 Elizabeth I crowned Queen of England in Westminster Abbey  

1902 Abdulaziz Ibn Saud leads 40 men over the walls of Riyadh and takes the city, marking the beginning of the Third Saudi State  

2001 Wikipedia a free Wiki or content encyclopedia is launched by Jimmy Wales and Larry Sanger  

 

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Powerball

Draw: 1287

Winning numbers: 26, 27, 17, 1, 2, 31, 20

Powerball: 14

Division 1: Jackpots to 1288

Division 2: $45,680.20

Division 3: $5,075.60

Division 4: $656.30

Division 5: $185.70

Division 6: $77.95

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Emergency services are attending attend a crash on the Pacific Highway Thursday morning. Read more

A NSW Police strike force caught out a Grafton woman involved in the supply of methylamphetamine and MDMA, a court has heard. Read more

An object has exploded in a Westlawn street in the early hours of Wednesday morning, abruptly waking nearby residents. Read more

 

Grafton Daily Examiner

