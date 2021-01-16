Daily Catch-Up: January 16, 2021

Forecast: Partly cloudy. Slight (20%) chance of a shower, becoming less likely this evening. The chance of a thunderstorm. Winds southeasterly 20 to 30 km/h becoming light in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 15-29

YAMBA: 18-26

MACLEAN: 17-27

COPMANHURST: 14-28

WOOLI: 17-25

BARYULGIL: 18-32

FUNERAL NOTICES

Joseph Lawrence (Laurie) Hoade

Late of Ulmarra, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2021, aged 90 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Laurie's funeral service, to be held at St. Matthew's Anglican Church, Tyson St, South Grafton on Monday January 18 at 10.30am.

Philip Scott Down

Late of Warregah Island, formerly of Ireland. Relatives and friends are invited to join a celebration for Phil's life at the Ashby Hall, Lismore St, Ashby on Thursday, January 21 at 2pm. Please wear a bright party shirt and BYO drinks for cheers.

Stuart Luscombe

Formerly of Sydney, late of Grafton, passed away on December 30, 2020 aged 77 years. A private burial will take place.

Kevin John Randall

A proud Yaegl man of Maclean and Yamba, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2021 aged 68 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his graveside funeral service to be held at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Brooms Head Rd, Townsend, on Monday January 18 at 11am.

Ralph William Scott

Late of Brooms Head, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2021 aged 80 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Brooms Head Hall, 35 Ocean Rd, Brooms Head on Wednesday January 20 at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

1547 Ivan IV the Terrible crowns himself first tsar of Moscow

1920 1st assembly of the League of Nations is held in Paris

1933 During cricket's Bodyline Tour Australian batsman Bert Oldfield's skull is fractured by a delivery bowled by Englishman Harold Larwood during the third test in Adelaide

1963 Los Angeles night club and music venue The Whiskey A-Go-Go opens

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

Set For Life

Draw: 1989

Winning numbers: 17, 12, 19, 29, 37, 28, 10

Supps: 18, 42

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: Not won

Division 3: $753.70

Division 4: $120.90

Division 5: $27.35

Division 6: $21.30

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted for multiple alleged online fraud offences across the state. Read more

Looking for a new job? Here are 15 up for grabs in the Clarence Valley right now. Read more

The case against a local woman accused of drink-driving in a crash which left her seven-year-old daughter with life-threatening injuries continues in court. Read more

A public apology to Coffs Harbour City Councillor John Arkan, purporting to have been written by his "ex-wife" Surinder Kaur, has been posted on social media. Read more