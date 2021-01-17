Daily Catch-Up: January 17, 2021

Forecast: Mostly sunny. Light winds becoming east to northeasterly 15 to 20km/h in the late afternoon then becoming light in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30C.

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 19-31

YAMBA: 21-28

MACLEAN: 20-27

COPMANHURST: 19-31

WOOLI: 21-25

BARYULGIL: 19-29

FUNERAL NOTICES

Joseph Lawrence (Laurie) Hoade

Late of Ulmarra, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2021, aged 90 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Laurie's funeral service, to be held at St. Matthew's Anglican Church, Tyson St, South Grafton on Monday January 18 at 10.30am.

Philip Scott Down

Late of Warregah Island, formerly of Ireland. Relatives and friends are invited to join a celebration for Phil's life at the Ashby Hall, Lismore St, Ashby on Thursday, January 21 at 2pm. Please wear a bright party shirt and BYO drinks for cheers.

Stuart Luscombe

Formerly of Sydney, late of Grafton, passed away on December 30, 2020 aged 77 years. A private burial will take place.

Kevin John Randall

A proud Yaegl man of Maclean and Yamba, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2021 aged 68 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his graveside funeral service to be held at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Brooms Head Rd, Townsend, on Monday January 18 at 11am.

Ralph William Scott

Late of Brooms Head, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2021 aged 80 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Brooms Head Hall, 35 Ocean Rd, Brooms Head on Wednesday January 20 at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

1773 Captain James Cook leads the first expedition to sail south of the Antarctic Circle.

1912 British polar explorer Captain Robert Falcon Scott reaches the South Pole, one month after Roald Amundsen.

1946 The UN Security Council holds its first session.

1998 Lewinsky scandal: Matt Drudge breaks the story of the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky affair on his Drudge Report website.

Saturday Gold Lotto

Draw: 4121

Winning numbers: 17, 12, 22, 4, 14, 33

Supps: 25, 28

Division 1: $1,052,281.12

Division 2: $6475.05

Division 3: $806.30

Division 4: $23.65

Division 5: $13.60

Division 6: $7.85

A piece of Maclean history in the heart of the riverside CBD is on the market. The property, located at 253 River Street, Maclean, hit the market late last year with a price guide of $1.6 million. Read more here.

A GoFundMe page has been created following a devastating cancer diagnosis for a Grafton teenager. In August last year, 15-year-old Riley was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare type of childhood cancer. Read more here.

A teenager is in a critical condition in a Sydney hospital after a double stabbing near Nambucca in the early hours of Saturday morning. Read more here.