Daily Catch-Up: January 18, 2021
Forecast: Partly cloudy. Medium (60%) chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds becoming north to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 19-29
- YAMBA: 20-27
- MACLEAN: 19-27
- COPMANHURST: 18-28
- WOOLI: 21-27
- BARYULGIL: 19-29
FUNERAL NOTICES
Philip Scott Down
Late of Warregah Island, formerly of Ireland. Relatives and friends are invited to join a celebration for Phil's life at the Ashby Hall, Lismore St, Ashby on Thursday, January 21 at 2pm. Please wear a bright party shirt and BYO drinks for cheers.
Ralph William Scott
Late of Brooms Head, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2021 aged 80 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Brooms Head Hall, 35 Ocean Rd, Brooms Head on Wednesday January 20 at 11am.
ON THIS DAY
1644 Perplexed Pilgrims in Boston reported America's 1st UFO sighting
1974 "$6 Million Man" starring Lee Majors premieres on ABC TV
1980 Pink Floyd's album "The Wall" hits number one
1996 Lisa Marie Presley files for divorce from Michael Jackson in NY
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
Click here to play today's puzzles
Click here to read your horoscope
Monday Lotto
Draw: 4043
Winning numbers: 5, 38, 25, 14, 43, 13
Supps: 31, 7
Division 1: $1,000,000.00
Division 2: $5,671.30
Division 3: $500.45
Division 4: $27.00
Division 5: $13.70
Division 6: $10.45
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Keep up to date with Clarence Valley community groups with this week's Clarence Round Up. Read more
From heavy garbage bins to flying foxes on the nose, see what got you talking in this week's Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down. Read more
Six months after opening its doors, staff at one of Australia's largest prisons came together to celebrate their recent achievements on National Corrections Day. Read more
Representative rugby league action will take to the field next month with both men's and women's Country Championships. Read more