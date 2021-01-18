Daily Catch-Up: January 18, 2021

Forecast: Partly cloudy. Medium (60%) chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds becoming north to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

GRAFTON: 19-29

YAMBA: 20-27

MACLEAN: 19-27

COPMANHURST: 18-28

WOOLI: 21-27

BARYULGIL: 19-29

Philip Scott Down

Late of Warregah Island, formerly of Ireland. Relatives and friends are invited to join a celebration for Phil's life at the Ashby Hall, Lismore St, Ashby on Thursday, January 21 at 2pm. Please wear a bright party shirt and BYO drinks for cheers.

Ralph William Scott

Late of Brooms Head, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2021 aged 80 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Brooms Head Hall, 35 Ocean Rd, Brooms Head on Wednesday January 20 at 11am.

1644 Perplexed Pilgrims in Boston reported America's 1st UFO sighting

1974 "$6 Million Man" starring Lee Majors premieres on ABC TV

1980 Pink Floyd's album "The Wall" hits number one

1996 Lisa Marie Presley files for divorce from Michael Jackson in NY

Monday Lotto

Draw: 4043

Winning numbers: 5, 38, 25, 14, 43, 13

Supps: 31, 7

Division 1: $1,000,000.00

Division 2: $5,671.30

Division 3: $500.45

Division 4: $27.00

Division 5: $13.70

Division 6: $10.45

