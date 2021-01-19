Menu
Daily Catch-Up: January 19, 2021

Jenna Thompson
by
19th Jan 2021 7:00 AM
Forecast: Partly cloudy. High (70%) chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening. Light winds becoming southeasterly 25 to 35 km/h in the early afternoon then tending southerly 15 to 25 km/h in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

WEATHER

  • GRAFTON: 18-32
  • YAMBA: 20-28
  • MACLEAN: 18-29
  • COPMANHURST: 18-31
  • WOOLI: 19-28
  • BARYULGIL: 18-33

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Philip Scott Down

Late of Warregah Island, formerly of Ireland. Relatives and friends are invited to join a celebration for Phil's life at the Ashby Hall, Lismore St, Ashby on Thursday, January 21 at 2pm. Please wear a bright party shirt and BYO drinks for cheers. 

Ralph William Scott
Late of Brooms Head, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2021 aged 80 years.  Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Brooms Head Hall, 35 Ocean Rd, Brooms Head on Wednesday January 20 at 11am. 

 

ON THIS DAY

1883 The first electric lighting system employing overhead wires, built by Thomas Edison, begins service at Roselle, New Jersey

1935 Coopers Inc. sells the world's first men's briefs in Chicago, calls it the 'Jockey'

1966 Indira Gandhi elected India's 4th Prime Minister

2013 Calcium deposits are discovered on Mars by NASA's Curiosity Rover

 

Monday Lotto

Draw: 4044

Winning numbers: 13, 38, 4, 29, 44, 31

Supps: 23, 10

Division 1: $1,000,000.00

Division 2: $4,767.85

Division 3: $516.50

Division 4: $26.80

Division 5: $14.35

Division 6: $10.65

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

An increase in demand for aged care registered nurses has given a Grafton woman a perfect opportunity to return to the workforce. Read more

The Australian trucking industry is today mourning the loss of renowned operator Jim Pearson Senior. Read more

Who makes the best coffee or breakfast in Clarence Valley? Nominations are now open to find the region's top cafe. Read more

GALLERY: Check out some of the faces enjoying a weekend of water slide action. Read more

Cricketers around the Clarence took to the middle in a return to cricket action after the Christmas break, with CRCA and LCCA competitions resuming over the weekend. Read more

        Accommodation offer to help fill hospitality job vacancies

        Premium Content Accommodation offer to help fill hospitality job vacancies

        Careers A shortage of hospitality workers across the Clarence has seen temporary accommodation offered to try and lure workers to the region

        Clarence property boom reveals region’s winners and losers

        Premium Content Clarence property boom reveals region’s winners and losers

        Property Predictions of a post-highway bypass property downturn have been smashed as local...

        How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        More storms on the way for NSW north coast

        Premium Content More storms on the way for NSW north coast

        Weather Northern NSW continues exposed to risk of severe thunderstorms