Daily Catch-Up: January 19, 2021

Forecast: Partly cloudy. High (70%) chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening. Light winds becoming southeasterly 25 to 35 km/h in the early afternoon then tending southerly 15 to 25 km/h in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 18-32

YAMBA: 20-28

MACLEAN: 18-29

COPMANHURST: 18-31

WOOLI: 19-28

BARYULGIL: 18-33

FUNERAL NOTICES

Philip Scott Down

Late of Warregah Island, formerly of Ireland. Relatives and friends are invited to join a celebration for Phil's life at the Ashby Hall, Lismore St, Ashby on Thursday, January 21 at 2pm. Please wear a bright party shirt and BYO drinks for cheers.

Ralph William Scott

Late of Brooms Head, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2021 aged 80 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Brooms Head Hall, 35 Ocean Rd, Brooms Head on Wednesday January 20 at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

1883 The first electric lighting system employing overhead wires, built by Thomas Edison, begins service at Roselle, New Jersey

1935 Coopers Inc. sells the world's first men's briefs in Chicago, calls it the 'Jockey'

1966 Indira Gandhi elected India's 4th Prime Minister

2013 Calcium deposits are discovered on Mars by NASA's Curiosity Rover

Monday Lotto

Draw: 4044

Winning numbers: 13, 38, 4, 29, 44, 31

Supps: 23, 10

Division 1: $1,000,000.00

Division 2: $4,767.85

Division 3: $516.50

Division 4: $26.80

Division 5: $14.35

Division 6: $10.65

