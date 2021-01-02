Daily Catch-Up: January 2, 2021

Forecast: Partly cloudy. High (70%) chance of showers, most likely during the morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds becoming easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the late afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 20-26

YAMBA: 20-26

MACLEAN: 20-26

COPMANHURST: 19-27

WOOLI: 20-25

BARYULGIL: 19-27

FUNERAL NOTICES

Geoffrey Warwick Solomon

Formerly of Sydney and Tamworth, late of Yamba. Passed away 23rd December, 2020, aged 76 years. A funeral service to celebrate Geoff's life will be held at St James Anglican Church, Wharf St, Maclean on Monday, 4th January, 2021, commencing at 10.30am.

Jean Kearns

Of St Catherine's Villa, late of Wooli, passed away peacefully on 23rd December 2020 aged 100 years. Relactives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jean's funeral service to be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church, Tyson St, South Grafton on Monday, 4th January, 2021 commencing at 10am. A private burial will follow at the Ulmarra Cemetery.

Peter Stuart Clarke

Formerly of the Central Coast and Northern Beaches, late of Coutts Crossing. Passed away December 26, 2020 aged 58 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Peter's funeral service at Pullen Chapel on Saturday, January 9 at 11am.

Elmar Quante

Formerly of Jackadgery, late of Junction Hill, died on December 30, 2020 aged 84 years. Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to attend Elmar's funeral service to be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria St, Grafton, on Wednesday, January 6 at 12pm.

Marcia Kathleen Hutchinson (nee Temple)

Late of Grafton, formerly of Engadine, passed away with Kevan by her side, aged 81 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Marcia's funeral service to be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St, Grafton, on Thursday, January 7 at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

1906 - Willis Carrier receives a US patent for the world's first air conditioner

World War II: the 28 nations at war with Axis powers pledge to make no separate peace deals

Mahatma Gandhi begins march for peace in East Bengal

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Set For Life

Draw: 1975

Winning numbers: 21, 33, 19, 3, 24, 9, 15

Supps: 22, 7

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $5,000 a month for a year

Division 3: $335.55

Division 4: $56.05

Division 5: $19.55

Division 6: $13.05

Division 7: $8.05

Division 8: $6.85

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

POLICE have charged a man and a teenager amid dramatic scenes at a house fire in South Grafton early New Year's Eve morning. Read more

It seems we're a thirsty bunch on the North Coast, and we don't mind making a bit of loose change back from our empty bottles and cans. Read more

Grafton Coffee Club staff are still in shock after a brazen assault on a colleague on Christmas Eve. At around 9.45am a man holding a skateboard wearing a black jumper and pants walked into the cafe and allegedly assaulted a female staff member. Read more

RACHEAL Fyfe was playing minigolf at the Yamba Bowlo when her phone started ringing off the hook. She and her two children had made the trip to Yamba from their home in Victoria on December 28, and the phone calls were from friends checking to see if she was on her way home. Ms Fyfe had a decision to make. Try to make the 16 hour journey, driving solo with two children, or wait it out and see what happened. Read more