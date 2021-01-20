Daily Catch-Up: January 20, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast:

Cloudy. Medium (60%) chance of showers, most likely in the morning and early afternoon. Winds southerly 15 to 20 km/h turning southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid 20s.

Large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing.



GRAFTON: 16-25

YAMBA: 18-24

MACLEAN: 17-24

COPMANHURST: 16-24

WOOLI: 18-23

BARYULGIL: 17-24

FUNERAL NOTICES

Philip Scott Down

Late of Warregah Island, formerly of Ireland. Relatives and friends are invited to join a celebration for Phil's life at the Ashby Hall, Lismore St, Ashby on Thursday, January 21 at 2pm. Please wear a bright party shirt and BYO drinks for cheers.

Stanley William Greensill

Late of Grafton, passed away on January 17, 2021 aged 92 years. Relatives and friends are invited to privately farewell Stanley at Grafton and District Funeral Home, 94 Victoria St, Grafton, between 10am-12pm on Friday, January 22. A funeral service will be held at Drysdale Funeral Chapel, 27 Butler St, Tewantin on Monday, January 25 at 2pm.

Kenneth Gordon Harper

Late of Grafton, passed away on January 17, 2021 aged 55 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton, on Saturday, January 23 at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

1971 Single "What's Going On" by Marvin Gaye about police brutality is released

1980 President Jimmy Carter announces US boycott of Olympics in Moscow

2008 "Breaking Bad", created by Vince Gilligan and starring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul premieres on AMC

2009 Barack Obama, inaugurated as the 44th President of the United States of America, becomes the United States' first African-American president

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Oz Lotto

Draw: 1405

Winning numbers: 28, 42, 16, 14, 13, 18, 21

Supps: 33, 5

Division 1: Jackpots to draw 1406

Division 2: $40,224.35

Division 3: $4,313.25

Division 4: $343.45

Division 5: $46.75

Division 6: $24.15

Division 7: $15.45

