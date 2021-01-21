Daily Catch-Up: January 21, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast:

Cloudy. Medium (60%) chance of showers, most likely in the morning and early afternoon. Winds southerly 15 to 20 km/h turning southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid 20s.

Large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing.



GRAFTON: 18-27

YAMBA: 18-26

MACLEAN: 18-27

COPMANHURST: 17-28

WOOLI: 17-26

BARYULGIL: 17-27

FUNERAL NOTICES

Bernard Allan Hodge

Late of Coutts Crossing, passed away on December 25, 2020 aged 87 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bernie's funeral service, to be held at Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver Street Grafton on Thursday January 21, commencing at 10.30am

Philip Scott Down

Late of Warregah Island, formerly of Ireland. Relatives and friends are invited to join a celebration for Phil's life at the Ashby Hall, Lismore St, Ashby on Thursday, January 21 at 2pm. Please wear a bright party shirt and BYO drinks for cheers.

Stanley William Greensill

Late of Grafton, passed away on January 17, 2021 aged 92 years. Relatives and friends are invited to privately farewell Stanley at Grafton and District Funeral Home, 94 Victoria St, Grafton, between 10am-12pm on Friday, January 22. A funeral service will be held at Drysdale Funeral Chapel, 27 Butler St, Tewantin on Monday, January 25 at 2pm.

Kenneth Gordon Harper

Late of Grafton, passed away on January 17, 2021 aged 55 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton, on Saturday, January 23 at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

Louis XVI of France is executed by the guillotine in Paris, following his conviction for high treason

The Battle of Khe Sanh - one of the most publicized and controversial battles of the Vietnam War - begins at the Khe Sanh Air Base

Black Monday in worldwide stock markets. FTSE 100 had its biggest ever one-day points fall, European stocks closed with their worst result since 9/11, and Asian stocks drop as much as 15%.

Lotto

Draw: 4045

Winning numbers: 22, 12, 42, 20 ,38, 32

Supps: 4, 41

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $3,684.20

Division 3: $209.55

Division 4: $23.35

Division 5: $16.25

Division 6: $14.30

