Daily Catch-Up: January 22, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast:

Partly cloudy. Slight (20%) chance of a shower in the south during this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm inland. Light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

Surf conditions may be more powerful than they appear and are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing and swimming.

GRAFTON: 18-31

YAMBA: 19-27

MACLEAN: 18-29

COPMANHURST: 18-31

WOOLI: 19-28

BARYULGIL: 17-30

FUNERAL NOTICES

Stanley William Greensill

Late of Grafton, passed away on January 17, 2021 aged 92 years. Relatives and friends are invited to privately farewell Stanley at Grafton and District Funeral Home, 94 Victoria St, Grafton, between 10am-12pm on Friday, January 22. A funeral service will be held at Drysdale Funeral Chapel, 27 Butler St, Tewantin on Monday, January 25 at 2pm.

Kenneth Gordon Harper

Late of Grafton, passed away on January 17, 2021 aged 55 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton, on Saturday, January 23 at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

In St Petersburg, Russia, a large demonstration of workers led by Father Gapon, march to the Winter Palace with a petition to the Tsar; troops fire on protesters in what becomes known as 'Bloody Sunday'

Roe vs Wade: US Supreme Court legalizes most abortions

China locks down the city of Wuhan and its 11 million people, in an effort to control COVID-19 with a then official death toll of 17 and over 500 people ill

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

Powerball

Draw: 1299

Winning numbers: 29, 35, 19, 15, 6, 22, 27

Powerball: 14

Division 1: $10,000,000.00

Division 2: $19,320.65

Division 3: $5,542.10

Division 4: $452.15

Division 5: $160.50

Division 6: $73.60

Division 7: $42.00

Division 8: $18.35

Division 9: $11.20

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

After surviving a terrifying crash in 2019 that saw her vehicle hit and truck, crash into a culvert and fly into the air before slamming into a gum tree, a Coutts Crossing woman has been convicted over a series of serious driving offences. Read more

Technology and a little intuition are helping women connect across the Clarence Valley. Late last year, Lawrence resident and Glow With The Flow owner Liga Walters decided to start a Facebook group devoted to connecting local women. Read more

Clarence Valley Council has addressed the traffic delays experienced by motorists on Yamba Rd earlier this week after construction resumed on two roundabouts on Monday. Read more