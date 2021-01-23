Daily Catch-Up: January 23, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast:

Sunny. The chance of morning fog inland. Light winds becoming easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

GRAFTON: 17-32

YAMBA: 20-29

MACLEAN: 18-30

COPMANHURST: 17-33

WOOLI: 18-29

BARYULGIL: 18-32

FUNERAL NOTICES

Roy Turner

Of Grafton, passed away on January 21, aged 89 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to atend Roy's funeral service to be held at Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St Grafton on Wednesday January 27 commencing at 10am.

Athol Louis Arandale

Aged 94 years. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Athol's funeral service to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria St Grafton on Friday January 29 commencing at 2pm.

Valerie Joan Mazlin

Of Grafton. Passed away at home aged 81 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a celebration of her life to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St, Grafton on Friday January 29 commencing at 11am.

Stanley William Greensill

Late of Grafton, passed away on January 17, 2021 aged 92 years. Relatives and friends are invited to privately farewell Stanley at Grafton and District Funeral Home, 94 Victoria St, Grafton, between 10am-12pm on Friday, January 22. A funeral service will be held at Drysdale Funeral Chapel, 27 Butler St, Tewantin on Monday, January 25 at 2pm.

Kenneth Gordon Harper

Late of Grafton, passed away on January 17, 2021 aged 55 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton, on Saturday, January 23 at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

Shaanxi Earthquake, the deadliest ever recorded, kills 830,000 in Shaanxi Province, China

US President Richard Nixon announces an accord has been reached to end Vietnam War

Sweden becomes the first nation in the world to ban aerosol sprays, believed to be damaging to earth's ozone layer.

Set For Life

Draw: 1996

Winning numbers: 8, 35, 23, 30, 41, 34, 16

Supps: 40, 6

Division 1: $20,000 a month for 20 years

Division 2: Not won

Division 3: $781.85

Division 4: $128.15

Division 5: $37.55

Division 6: $26.05

Division 7: $11.75

Division 8:$10.80

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

NSW Police has released a list of some of the most common signs of a grow house after a recent raid in Redfern uncovered a hydroponic house and the seizure of nearly $275,000 of marijuana. Read more

The redevelopment of the showground pavilion is complete, and Clarence Valley Council manager of Open Spaces and Facilities Peter Birch took The Daily Examiner for a tour through the new pavilion. Watch here

There were heartbreaking scenes at south wall this morning as the search resumed for a man missing after being swept into the harbour by a rogue wave. A sombre mood hung in the air as around 40 family members and friends of the man gathered on the banks of the harbour, watching on as Marine Rescue combed the water looking for signs of the missing man. Read more