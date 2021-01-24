Daily Catch-Up: January 24, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Partly cloudy. Slight (20 per cent) chance of a shower near the Queensland border, near zero chance elsewhere. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30C.

GRAFTON: 18-30

YAMBA: 20-28

MACLEAN: 19-26

COPMANHURST: 18-30

WOOLI: 20-25

BARYULGIL: 18-28

FUNERAL NOTICES

Stanley William Greensill

Late of Grafton, passed away on January 17, 2021 aged 92 years. Relatives and friends are invited to privately farewell Stanley at Grafton and District Funeral Home, 94 Victoria St, Grafton, between 10am-12pm on Friday, January 22. A funeral service will be held at Drysdale Funeral Chapel, 27 Butler St, Tewantin on Monday, January 25 at 2pm.

Ernst Julius Malek

Late of Brooms Head, passed away January 19, 2021 aged 89 years. Relatives and friends of the late Ernie Malek are respectfully invited to attend his graveside funeral service to be held at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Brooms Head Rd, Townsend, Monday January 25 at 10am.

Roy Turner

Of Grafton, passed away on January 21, aged 89 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Roy's funeral service to be held at Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St Grafton on Wednesday January 27 commencing at 10am.

Athol Louis Arandale

Aged 94 years. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Athol's funeral service to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria St Grafton on Friday January 29 commencing at 2pm.

Valerie Joan Mazlin

Of Grafton. Passed away at home aged 81 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a celebration of her life to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St, Grafton on Friday January 29 commencing at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

1536 King Henry VIII of England suffers an accident while jousting, leading to a brain injury that historians say may have influenced his later erratic behaviour and possible impotence.

1908 The first Boy Scout troop is organized in England by Robert Baden-Powell.

1984 Apple Computer places the Macintosh personal computer on sale in the United States.

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Saturday Gold Lotto

Draw: 4123

Winning numbers: 6, 8, 40, 10, 29, 1

Supps: 31, 42

Division 1: $678,308.17

Division 2: $9878.90

Division 3: $701

Division 4: $20.85

Division 5: $15.90

Division 6: $6.95

