Daily Catch-Up: January 25, 2021
WEATHER
Forecast: Partly cloudy. Light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.
- GRAFTON: 18-31
- YAMBA: 19-27
- MACLEAN: 18-28
- COPMANHURST: 17-31
- WOOLI: 20-27
- BARYULGIL: 18-32
FUNERAL NOTICES
Stanley William Greensill
Late of Grafton, passed away on January 17, 2021 aged 92 years. Relatives and friends are invited to privately farewell Stanley at Grafton and District Funeral Home, 94 Victoria St, Grafton, between 10am-12pm on Friday, January 22. A funeral service will be held at Drysdale Funeral Chapel, 27 Butler St, Tewantin on Monday, January 25 at 2pm.
Ernst Julius Malek
Late of Brooms Head, passed away January 19, 2021 aged 89 years. Relatives and friends of the late Ernie Malek are respectfully invited to attend his graveside funeral service to be held at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Brooms Head Rd, Townsend, Monday January 25 at 10am.
Roy Turner
Of Grafton, passed away on January 21, aged 89 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Roy's funeral service to be held at Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St Grafton on Wednesday January 27 commencing at 10am.
Athol Louis Arandale
Aged 94 years. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Athol's funeral service to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria St Grafton on Friday January 29 commencing at 2pm.
Valerie Joan Mazlin
Of Grafton. Passed away at home aged 81 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a celebration of her life to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St, Grafton on Friday January 29 commencing at 11am.
ON THIS DAY
1840 American naval expedition under Charles Wilkes is first to identify Antarctica as a new continent
1949 1st Israeli election won by David Ben-Gurion's Mapai party
1971 Military coup in Uganda under Major General Idi Amin
2011 Egyptian Revolution of 2011 begins with a series of street demonstrations, rallies, acts of civil disobedience, labor strikes and violent clashes in Cairo, Alexandria and other major cities
Set For Life
Draw: 1998
Winning numbers: 2, 26, 34, 37, 28, 14, 21
Supps: 33, 32
Division 1: Not won
Division 2: Not won
Division 3: $569.70
Division 4: $112.60
Division 5: $30.90
Division 6: $21.55
Division 7: $10.20
Division 8: $9.45
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Tributes have flowed in the wake of the devastating news that a freak accident has claimed the life of Clarence Valley rodeo and campdraft community stalwart Bruce Green. Read more
Changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway will be in place next week for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade. Read more
Marine Rescue Iluka Yamba have come to the aid of four people stranded on a yacht off the coast of Angourie Sunday afternoon. Read more