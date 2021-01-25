Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Daily Catch-Up: January 25, 2021

Jenna Thompson
by
25th Jan 2021 7:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WEATHER

Forecast: Partly cloudy. Light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

  • GRAFTON: 18-31
  • YAMBA: 19-27
  • MACLEAN: 18-28
  • COPMANHURST: 17-31
  • WOOLI: 20-27
  • BARYULGIL: 18-32

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Stanley William Greensill
Late of Grafton, passed away on January 17, 2021 aged 92 years. Relatives and friends are invited to privately farewell Stanley at Grafton and District Funeral  Home, 94 Victoria St, Grafton, between 10am-12pm on Friday, January 22. A funeral service will be held at Drysdale Funeral Chapel, 27 Butler St, Tewantin on Monday, January 25 at 2pm.

Ernst Julius Malek
Late of Brooms Head, passed away January 19, 2021 aged 89 years. Relatives and friends of the late Ernie Malek are respectfully invited to attend his graveside funeral service to be held at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Brooms Head Rd, Townsend, Monday January 25 at 10am.

Roy Turner
Of Grafton, passed away on January 21, aged 89 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Roy's funeral service to be held at Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St Grafton on Wednesday January 27 commencing at 10am.

Athol Louis Arandale
Aged 94 years. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Athol's funeral service to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria St Grafton on Friday January 29 commencing at 2pm.

Valerie Joan Mazlin
Of Grafton. Passed away at home aged 81 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a celebration of her life to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St, Grafton on Friday January 29 commencing at 11am.

 

ON THIS DAY

1840 American naval expedition under Charles Wilkes is first to identify Antarctica as a new continent

1949 1st Israeli election won by David Ben-Gurion's Mapai party

1971 Military coup in Uganda under Major General Idi Amin

2011 Egyptian Revolution of 2011 begins with a series of street demonstrations, rallies, acts of civil disobedience, labor strikes and violent clashes in Cairo, Alexandria and other major cities

 

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

Set For Life

Draw: 1998

Winning numbers: 2, 26, 34, 37, 28, 14, 21

Supps: 33, 32

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: Not won

Division 3: $569.70

Division 4: $112.60

Division 5: $30.90

Division 6: $21.55

Division 7: $10.20

Division 8: $9.45

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Tributes have flowed in the wake of the devastating news that a freak accident has claimed the life of Clarence Valley rodeo and campdraft community stalwart Bruce Green. Read more

Changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway will be in place next week for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade. Read more

Marine Rescue Iluka Yamba have come to the aid of four people stranded on a yacht off the coast of Angourie Sunday afternoon. Read more

DEX Digital Signup
clarence weather daily catchup funeral notices
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Teen star comes out to fans

    Teen star comes out to fans
    • 25th Jan 2021 6:49 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Roadworks on hold over Australia Day

        Premium Content Roadworks on hold over Australia Day

        News Changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway will be in place next week for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade

        What got the Clarence talking this week?

        Premium Content What got the Clarence talking this week?

        Opinion From much-appreciated fundraising efforts to leaves in Grafton’s CBD, this is what...

        MONDAY ROUND UP: Latest sport news and results

        Premium Content MONDAY ROUND UP: Latest sport news and results

        Sport Catch up on the week that was in sport with all the latest news and results from...

        How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?