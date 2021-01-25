Daily Catch-Up: January 25, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Partly cloudy. Light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

GRAFTON: 18-31

YAMBA: 19-27

MACLEAN: 18-28

COPMANHURST: 17-31

WOOLI: 20-27

BARYULGIL: 18-32

FUNERAL NOTICES

Stanley William Greensill

Late of Grafton, passed away on January 17, 2021 aged 92 years. Relatives and friends are invited to privately farewell Stanley at Grafton and District Funeral Home, 94 Victoria St, Grafton, between 10am-12pm on Friday, January 22. A funeral service will be held at Drysdale Funeral Chapel, 27 Butler St, Tewantin on Monday, January 25 at 2pm.

Ernst Julius Malek

Late of Brooms Head, passed away January 19, 2021 aged 89 years. Relatives and friends of the late Ernie Malek are respectfully invited to attend his graveside funeral service to be held at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Brooms Head Rd, Townsend, Monday January 25 at 10am.

Roy Turner

Of Grafton, passed away on January 21, aged 89 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Roy's funeral service to be held at Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St Grafton on Wednesday January 27 commencing at 10am.

Athol Louis Arandale

Aged 94 years. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Athol's funeral service to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria St Grafton on Friday January 29 commencing at 2pm.

Valerie Joan Mazlin

Of Grafton. Passed away at home aged 81 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a celebration of her life to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St, Grafton on Friday January 29 commencing at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

1840 American naval expedition under Charles Wilkes is first to identify Antarctica as a new continent

1949 1st Israeli election won by David Ben-Gurion's Mapai party

1971 Military coup in Uganda under Major General Idi Amin

2011 Egyptian Revolution of 2011 begins with a series of street demonstrations, rallies, acts of civil disobedience, labor strikes and violent clashes in Cairo, Alexandria and other major cities

Set For Life

Draw: 1998

Winning numbers: 2, 26, 34, 37, 28, 14, 21

Supps: 33, 32

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: Not won

Division 3: $569.70

Division 4: $112.60

Division 5: $30.90

Division 6: $21.55

Division 7: $10.20

Division 8: $9.45

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Tributes have flowed in the wake of the devastating news that a freak accident has claimed the life of Clarence Valley rodeo and campdraft community stalwart Bruce Green. Read more

Changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway will be in place next week for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade. Read more

Marine Rescue Iluka Yamba have come to the aid of four people stranded on a yacht off the coast of Angourie Sunday afternoon. Read more