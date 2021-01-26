Menu
Daily Catch-Up: January 26, 2021

Jarrard Potter
by
26th Jan 2021 6:36 AM
WEATHER

Forecast: Sunny. Slight (20 per cent) chance of a shower about the far north coast. Light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 25km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low 30s.

  • GRAFTON: 18-33
  • YAMBA: 20-29
  • MACLEAN: 19-29
  • COPMANHURST: 18-33
  • WOOLI: 21-27
  • BARYULGIL: 18-31

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Roy Turner
Of Grafton, passed away on January 21, aged 89 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Roy's funeral service to be held at Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St Grafton on Wednesday January 27 commencing at 10am.

Athol Louis Arandale
Aged 94 years. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Athol's funeral service to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria St Grafton on Friday January 29 commencing at 2pm.

Valerie Joan Mazlin
Of Grafton. Passed away at home aged 81 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a celebration of her life to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St, Grafton on Friday January 29 commencing at 11am.

 

ON THIS DAY

1788 The British First Fleet, led by Arthur Phillip, sails into Port Jackson (Sydney Harbour) to establish Sydney, the first permanent European settlement on Australia. Commemorated as Australia Day.

1808 The Rum Rebellion is the only successful (albeit short-lived) armed takeover of the government in New South Wales.

1934 German-Polish Non-Aggression Pact is signed.

1998 Lewinsky scandal: On American television, U.S. President Bill Clinton denies having had "sexual relations" with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

 

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Set For Life

Draw: 1999

Winning numbers: 18, 10, 15, 44, 2, 17, 38

Supps: 30, 22

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: Not won

Division 3: $779.35

Division 4: $139.15

Division 5: $37.50

Division 6: $23.20

Division 7: $11.90

Division 8: $9.65

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bruce Green was a driving force of many community groups in the Clarence Valley and, following the news of his tragic death on Saturday night, tributes have poured in across the area. Read more here.

A young family escaped a house fire last night in Grafton which left the home extensively damaged. Fire crews were alerted to the blaze on the corner of Dobie and Howe St, with two tankers from 306 Grafton, a tanker from 307 South Grafton attending. Read more here.

Patrons are eagerly anticipating the return of popular whole food cafe 2Be Nourished after it closed its doors earlier this month. Read more here.

Grafton Daily Examiner

