Subscribe Digital Edition
Daily Catch-Up: January 27, 2021

Jenna Thompson
by
27th Jan 2021 7:00 AM
WEATHER

Forecast: Sunny morning. Slight (30%) chance of a shower or thunderstorm, most likely during this afternoon or evening. Light winds becoming east to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

  • GRAFTON: 21-34
  • YAMBA: 22-29
  • MACLEAN: 21-31
  • COPMANHURST: 20-34
  • WOOLI: 22-29
  • BARYULGIL: 21-35

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Roy Turner
Of Grafton, passed away on January 21, aged 89 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Roy's funeral service to be held at Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St Grafton on Wednesday January 27 commencing at 10am.

Athol Louis Arandale
Aged 94 years. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Athol's funeral service to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria St Grafton on Friday January 29 commencing at 2pm.

Valerie Joan Mazlin
Of Grafton. Passed away at home aged 81 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a celebration of her life to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St, Grafton on Friday January 29 commencing at 11am.

 

ON THIS DAY

1888 The National Geographic Society is founded in Washington, D.C. for "the increase and diffusion of geographic knowledge"  

1945 Soviet troops liberate Auschwitz and Birkenau Concentration Camps in Poland  

1956 'Heartbreak Hotel' single released by Elvis Presley, his first million-selling single  

1970 Movie rating system modifies "M" rating to "PG"    

 

Oz Lotto

Draw: 1406

Winning numbers: 25, 29, 42, 12, 22, 3, 34

Supps: 26, 1

Division 1: Jackpots to draw 1407

Division 2: $58,798.85

Division 3: $4,145.75

Division 4: $398.05

Division 5: $49.45

Division 6: $24.85

Division 7: $15.65

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

The winners of the 2021 Clarence Valley Australia Day Awards were announced at a special presentation at the Grafton District Services Club on Tuesday. Find out who won

WATCH: Citizen of the year's brave Australia Day speech

Paramedics had to be winched into the remote area near Minnie Water by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to treat the man Tuesday morning. Read more

 

