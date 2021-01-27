Daily Catch-Up: January 27, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Sunny morning. Slight (30%) chance of a shower or thunderstorm, most likely during this afternoon or evening. Light winds becoming east to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

GRAFTON: 21-34

YAMBA: 22-29

MACLEAN: 21-31

COPMANHURST: 20-34

WOOLI: 22-29

BARYULGIL: 21-35

FUNERAL NOTICES

Roy Turner

Of Grafton, passed away on January 21, aged 89 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Roy's funeral service to be held at Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St Grafton on Wednesday January 27 commencing at 10am.

Athol Louis Arandale

Aged 94 years. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Athol's funeral service to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria St Grafton on Friday January 29 commencing at 2pm.

Valerie Joan Mazlin

Of Grafton. Passed away at home aged 81 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a celebration of her life to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St, Grafton on Friday January 29 commencing at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

1888 The National Geographic Society is founded in Washington, D.C. for "the increase and diffusion of geographic knowledge"

1945 Soviet troops liberate Auschwitz and Birkenau Concentration Camps in Poland

1956 'Heartbreak Hotel' single released by Elvis Presley, his first million-selling single

1970 Movie rating system modifies "M" rating to "PG"

Oz Lotto

Draw: 1406

Winning numbers: 25, 29, 42, 12, 22, 3, 34

Supps: 26, 1

Division 1: Jackpots to draw 1407

Division 2: $58,798.85

Division 3: $4,145.75

Division 4: $398.05

Division 5: $49.45

Division 6: $24.85

Division 7: $15.65

