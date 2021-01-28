Menu
Daily Catch-Up: January 28, 2021

Jarrard Potter
by
28th Jan 2021 6:38 AM
WEATHER

Forecast: Partly cloudy. Medium (60 per cent) chance of showers. Light winds becoming southeasterly 15 to 25km/h in the morning then becoming light in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the high 20s.

  • GRAFTON: 21-29
  • YAMBA: 22-28
  • MACLEAN: 22-26
  • COPMANHURST: 21-29
  • WOOLI: 23-26
  • BARYULGIL: 21-28

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Athol Louis Arandale
Aged 94 years. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Athol's funeral service to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria St Grafton on Friday January 29 commencing at 2pm.

Valerie Joan Mazlin
Of Grafton. Passed away at home aged 81 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a celebration of her life to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St, Grafton on Friday January 29 commencing at 11am.

 

ON THIS DAY

1813 Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice is first published in the United Kingdom.  

1909 United States troops leave Cuba with the exception of Guantanamo Bay Naval Base after being there since the Spanish-American War.

1956 Elvis Presley makes his first national television appearance.

1986 Space Shuttle Challenger disintegrates after liftoff, killing all seven astronauts on board.

 

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Wednesday Gold Lotto

Draw: 4047

Winning numbers: 36, 39, 38, 45, 13, 21

Supps: 42, 33

Division 1: $1,000,000

Division 2: $7,594.95

Division 3: $578.05

Division 4: $30.15

Division 5: $15.45

Division 6: $13.60

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

A multi-agency operation on the Clarence River over the Australia Day period has netted a number of fishers busted for maritime safety and property offences. Read more.

Yaegl artist Frances Belle Parker has worked on some big canvasses, but her latest is truly larger than life. Ms Parker's latest work, titled Angwirri, was projected onto the Sydney Opera House sails on sunrise on January 26. Read more.

If you notice some unusual plane movements around the Grafton airport area, it's all part of keeping our airport safe into the future. Read more.

 

DEX Digital Signup
