Daily Catch-Up: January 29, 2021

Jarrard Potter
by
29th Jan 2021 6:31 AM
WEATHER

Forecast: Partly cloudy. Partly cloudy. Medium (60 per cent) chance of showers, becoming less likely this afternoon. Light winds becoming easterly 15 to 20km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the high 20s.

  • GRAFTON: 20-29
  • YAMBA: 22-28
  • MACLEAN: 21-26
  • COPMANHURST: 20-29
  • WOOLI: 23-25
  • BARYULGIL: 20-27

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Marlene Yvonne Smith (nee Perrett)

13/5/1946-24/1/2021, aged 74 years. Formerly of Maclean, Grafton, Coutts Crossing, late of Mororo. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Marlene's graveside funeral service, to be held at Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Brooms Head Rd, Maclean, on Friday January 29 at 1pm.

Athol Louis Arandale
Aged 94 years. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Athol's funeral service to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria St Grafton on Friday January 29 commencing at 2pm.

Valerie Joan Mazlin
Of Grafton. Passed away at home aged 81 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a celebration of her life to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St, Grafton on Friday January 29 commencing at 11am.

Jean Beatrice Wilson

Of Dougherty Villa, Grafton. Passed away on January 14, 2021 aged 84 years. Jean will be remembered fondly by all of her close friends and her Dougherty Villa family. Jean's friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service, to be held at the Grafton & District Funeral Home Chapel, 94 Victoria St, Grafton on Monday February 1 at 11am.

 

ON THIS DAY

1886 Karl Benz patents the first successful gasoline-driven automobile.

1980 The Rubik's Cube makes its international debut at the Ideal Toy Corp. in Earl's Court, London.

2002 In his State of the Union address, US president George W. Bush describes "regimes that sponsor terror" as an Axis of evil, in which he includes Iraq, Iran and North Korea.

 

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Powerball

Draw: 1289

Winning numbers: 6, 16, 13, 12, 10, 20, 30

Powerball: 11

Division 1: Jackpotted to draw 1290

Division 2: $126, 321.75

Division 3: $4824.80

Division 4: $425.95

Division 5: $164.20

Division 6: $71.05

Division 7: $43.10

Division 8: $17.45

Division 9: $ 10.70

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

A family has praised the quick actions of Yamba Marine Rescue for helping them get ashore after they encountered motor troubles while boating offshore of Yamba on Sunday. Read more.

The following convictions were recorded before magistrate Kathy Crittenden in Grafton Local Court on Monday, January 25. Read more.

More than $140,000 has been awarded to Clarence Valley Council to combat the spread of invasive weeds in areas severely affected by last summer's bushfires. Read more.

