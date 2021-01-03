Daily Catch-Up: January 3, 2021

Forecast: Partly cloudy. High (70%) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and early evening. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the evening. Overnight temperatures falling to around 19 with daytime temperatures reaching the high 20s.

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 19-29

YAMBA: 21-27

MACLEAN: 20-28

COPMANHURST: 19-29

WOOLI: 19-27

BARYULGIL: 19-29

FUNERAL NOTICES

Geoffrey Warwick Solomon

Formerly of Sydney and Tamworth, late of Yamba. Passed away 23rd December, 2020, aged 76 years. A funeral service to celebrate Geoff's life will be held at St James Anglican Church, Wharf St, Maclean on Monday, 4th January, 2021, commencing at 10.30am.

Jean Kearns

Of St Catherine's Villa, late of Wooli, passed away peacefully on 23rd December 2020 aged 100 years. Relactives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jean's funeral service to be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church, Tyson St, South Grafton on Monday, 4th January, 2021 commencing at 10am. A private burial will follow at the Ulmarra Cemetery.

Peter Stuart Clarke

Formerly of the Central Coast and Northern Beaches, late of Coutts Crossing. Passed away December 26, 2020 aged 58 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Peter's funeral service at Pullen Chapel on Saturday, January 9 at 11am.

Elmar Quante

Formerly of Jackadgery, late of Junction Hill, died on December 30, 2020 aged 84 years. Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to attend Elmar's funeral service to be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria St, Grafton, on Wednesday, January 6 at 12pm.

Marcia Kathleen Hutchinson (nee Temple)

Late of Grafton, formerly of Engadine, passed away with Kevan by her side, aged 81 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Marcia's funeral service to be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St, Grafton, on Thursday, January 7 at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

Leonardo da Vinci unsuccessfully tests a flying machine

General George Washington's revolutionary army defeats British forces at Battle of Princeton, New Jersey

Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs incorporate Apple Computer, Inc

Saturday Lotto

Draw: 4117

Winning numbers: 7, 5, 16, 44, 14, 17

Supps: 26, 31

Division 1: $1,578,947.37

Division 2: $11,461.35

Division 3: $876.85

Division 4: $25.05

Division 5: $14.95

Division 6: $7.95

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

POLICE continue to find people allegedly drink-driving on our roads despite the high-profile campaign and double demerit deterrent. Read more

OVER his 25 years at the Daily Examiner, photographer Adam Hourigan has seen thousands of events, people and stories. However, there's never been a year quite like 2020. Check out the photos from some of the stories and events he's covered for the past year here:

WE PUT the call out for your favourite teacher in the Clarence Valley, and we got a wide range of suggestions, tributes and recommendations. With more than 30 teachers in the list to choose from, you voted on who you want to be number one, and the winner is … Read more here

Big Banana General Manager Michael Lockman has revealed further details on the major plans that will see several new attractions built at the popular tourist destination by 2040. Read more