Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Daily Catch-Up: January 30, 2021

Jenna Thompson
by
30th Jan 2021 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WEATHER

Forecast: Partly cloudy. Medium (50%) chance of showers, most likely this afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

  • GRAFTON: 19-27
  • YAMBA: 21-26
  • MACLEAN: 21-27
  • COPMANHURST: 19-27
  • WOOLI: 22-26
  • BARYULGIL: 21-30

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Jean Beatrice Wilson
Late of Dougherty Villa, Grafton. Passed away on January 14, 2021 aged 84 years. Jean's friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service, to be held at the Grafton & District Funeral Home Chapel, 94 Victoria St, Grafton on Monday February 1 at 11am.

Erica Lee Wilson (nee Simpson)
Late of Southport, formerly of Grafton. Passed away unexpectedly on January 14, 2021 aged 52 years. A funeral service will be held for Erica at the Salvation Army Citadel, 91 Oliver St, Grafton, on Wednesday, February 3 at 10am. 

 

ON THIS DAY

1939 Adolf Hitler threatens Jews during his speech to the German Reichstag (Parliament)

1948 Mahatma Gandhi assassinated by Hindu extremist Nathuram Godse

1965 State Funeral of Winston Churchill at St Paul's Cathedral in London. Then world's largest ever state funeral.

1972 Bloody Sunday: 27 unarmed civilians are shot (14 are killed) by the British Army during a civil rights march in Derry, Northern Ireland; this is the highest death toll from a single shooting incident during 'the Troubles'

 

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

Set For Life

Draw: 2003

Winning numbers: 15, 6, 10, 11, 2, 14, 22

Supps: 7, 12

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $5,000 a month for a year

Division 3: $381.30

Division 4: $65.20

Division 5: $18.60

Division 6: $12.00

Division 7: $8.00

Division 8: $6.40

 

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

An open tender has been released by Clarence Valley Council for the upgrade of the Grafton Aquatic Centre. Read more

Harwood has long been a powerhouse club of Clarence Valley cricket, and the opening of a new $100,000 training facility will be a boost not just for the club, but for cricket on the North Coast. Read more

For Lawrence sisters Chloe and Georgia Campbell, their dad Scott has always been an inspiration to them. Read more

After a week dominated by the batsmen, this time it was the bowlers who held the upper hand in Clarence River Cricket. Read more

DEX Digital Signup
clarence weather daily catchup funeral notices
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drunk driver busted after crashing into power pole, court told

        Premium Content Drunk driver busted after crashing into power pole, court...

        Crime A Grafton man who blew more than three times over the legal limit after he lost control of his car and crashed into a power pole has faced court

        KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK: O’Connell grinds out ton

        Premium Content KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK: O’Connell grinds out ton

        Cricket 47-year-old Noel O’Connell wound back the clock with an energetic century as Coutts...

        COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted in Maclean court

        Premium Content COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted in Maclean court

        Crime The following offenders were convicted before a magistrate in Maclean Local Court...

        COVID-19: Where first local vaccine recipients will get jab

        Premium Content COVID-19: Where first local vaccine recipients will get jab

        Health Find out the locations for the first stage of a multi-step plan to deliver vaccines...