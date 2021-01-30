Daily Catch-Up: January 30, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Partly cloudy. Medium (50%) chance of showers, most likely this afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

GRAFTON: 19-27

YAMBA: 21-26

MACLEAN: 21-27

COPMANHURST: 19-27

WOOLI: 22-26

BARYULGIL: 21-30

FUNERAL NOTICES

Jean Beatrice Wilson

Late of Dougherty Villa, Grafton. Passed away on January 14, 2021 aged 84 years. Jean's friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service, to be held at the Grafton & District Funeral Home Chapel, 94 Victoria St, Grafton on Monday February 1 at 11am.

Erica Lee Wilson (nee Simpson)

Late of Southport, formerly of Grafton. Passed away unexpectedly on January 14, 2021 aged 52 years. A funeral service will be held for Erica at the Salvation Army Citadel, 91 Oliver St, Grafton, on Wednesday, February 3 at 10am.

ON THIS DAY

1939 Adolf Hitler threatens Jews during his speech to the German Reichstag (Parliament)

1948 Mahatma Gandhi assassinated by Hindu extremist Nathuram Godse

1965 State Funeral of Winston Churchill at St Paul's Cathedral in London. Then world's largest ever state funeral.

1972 Bloody Sunday: 27 unarmed civilians are shot (14 are killed) by the British Army during a civil rights march in Derry, Northern Ireland; this is the highest death toll from a single shooting incident during 'the Troubles'

Set For Life

Draw: 2003

Winning numbers: 15, 6, 10, 11, 2, 14, 22

Supps: 7, 12

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $5,000 a month for a year

Division 3: $381.30

Division 4: $65.20

Division 5: $18.60

Division 6: $12.00

Division 7: $8.00

Division 8: $6.40

