Daily Catch-Up: January 31, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Partly cloudy. High (70%) chance of showers, most likely during the morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening. Light winds becoming easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

GRAFTON: 20-28

YAMBA: 21-27

MACLEAN: 21-27

COPMANHURST: 19-27

WOOLI: 21-26

BARYULGIL: 19-29

FUNERAL NOTICES

Jean Beatrice Wilson

Late of Dougherty Villa, Grafton. Passed away on January 14, 2021 aged 84 years. Jean's friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service, to be held at the Grafton & District Funeral Home Chapel, 94 Victoria St, Grafton on Monday, February 1 at 11am.

Erica Lee Wilson (nee Simpson)

Late of Southport, formerly of Grafton. Passed away unexpectedly on January 14, 2021 aged 52 years. A funeral service will be held for Erica at the Salvation Army Citadel, 91 Oliver St, Grafton, on Wednesday, February 3 at 10am.

Harry Butterworth

Late of Tucabia. Passed away January 27, 2021. Aged 73 years. A service of farewell will be held at the Clarence Valley Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Road, Thursday, February 4, 2021, commencing at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

1606 British provocateur Guy Fawkes - one of the Gunpowder Plot conspirators, who sought to blow up Parliament and to assassinate King James I for his repression of Roman Catholics - was executed in London.

1865 US congress passes the 13th Amendment, abolishing slavery in America

1950 US president Harry S Truman publicly announces his decision to support the development of the hydrogen bomb, a weapon theorised to be hundreds of times more powerful than the atomic bombs dropped on Japan during World War II.

1990 The Soviet Union's first McDonald's fast food restaurant opens in Moscow.

Saturday Lotto

Draw: 4125

Winning numbers: 20, 3, 31, 30, 15, 6

Supps: 2, 26

Division 1: $1,473,168.76

Division 2: $8,429.45

Division 3: $698.95

Division 4: $22.35

Division 5: $13.65

Division 6: $7.60

