Daily Catch-Up: January 5, 2021

Forecast: Partly cloudy. High (70%) chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe. Light winds becoming north to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late afternoon then becoming light in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 21-34

YAMBA: 21-29

MACLEAN: 21-32

COPMANHURST: 21-33

WOOLI: 21-28

BARYULGIL: 22-35

FUNERAL NOTICES

Elmar Quante

Formerly of Jackadgery, late of Junction Hill, died on December 30, 2020 aged 84 years. Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to attend Elmar's funeral service to be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria St, Grafton, on Wednesday, January 6 at 12pm.

Marcia Kathleen Hutchinson (nee Temple)

Late of Grafton, formerly of Engadine, passed away with Kevan by her side, aged 81 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Marcia's funeral service to be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St, Grafton, on Thursday, January 7 at 11am.

Lorrain Dawn Firth (nee Lee)

Late of Grafton, passed away on January 1, 2021 aged 82 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St, Grafton, on Thursday, January 7 at 11am.

Peter Stuart Clarke

Formerly of the Central Coast and Northern Beaches, late of Coutts Crossing. Passed away December 26, 2020 aged 58 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Peter's funeral service at Pullen Chapel on Saturday, January 9 at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

1911 British PM Neville Chamberlain weds Anne de Vere Cole.

1919 German Workers' Party forms, precursor to the National Socialist German Workers' Party (Nazi).

1939 American female pilot Amelia Earhart is declared dead after disappearing over the Pacific Ocean in 1937 in a presumed plane crash.

2016 First batsman to ever score 1000 runs in a single innings in cricket - 15 year-old Mumbai schoolboy Pranav Dhanawade is 1009 not out.

Monday Lotto

Draw: 4117

Winning numbers: 20, 38, 41, 14, 30, 13

Supps: 27, 2

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $8,017.10

Division 3: $1,052.20

Division 4: $57.20

Division 5: $28.40

Division 6: $21.40

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

NSW Police have issued penalty infringement notices to two tourists who left their Northern Beaches home to holiday at Yamba. Read more

FLOOD WATCH: A flood watch has been issued for local waterways. Read more

While the world still grapples with the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis has indicated this year could see a renewed focus on the long-lasting impacts of climate change. Read more

Earning a win over a five-time Australian champion is no easy feat but for Grafton driver Joshua Rose victory was a late Christmas present. Read more