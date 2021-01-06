Daily Catch-Up: January 6, 2021

Forecast: Mostly sunny morning. Very high (90%) chance of showers during this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening, possibly severe. Heavy falls possible, mainly with storms. Light winds becoming east to southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low 30s.

GRAFTON: 19-31

YAMBA: 21-28

MACLEAN: 21-30

COPMANHURST: 19-30

WOOLI: 20-27

BARYULGIL: 19-31

Elmar Quante

Formerly of Jackadgery, late of Junction Hill, died on December 30, 2020 aged 84 years. Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to attend Elmar's funeral service to be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria St, Grafton, on Wednesday, January 6 at 12pm.

Vera Annie Fromager

Formerly of Yamba, late of Whiddon, Maclean. Passed away peacefully on January 1, 2021 aged 102 years. A Service of Farewell for the late Vera Fromager will be held at the Riverview Chapel, 62 Wooli St, Yamba, on Wednesday, January 6 at 10am.

Mavis Jean Marsh (nee Carter)

Formerly of Palmers Channel, late of Mareeba Aged Care, Maclean. Passed away peacefully on December 29, 2020 aged 95 years. Relatives and friends of the late Mavis Marsh are respectfully invited to attend her graveside funeral service to be held at Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery Townsend on Thursday, January 7 at 10am.

Marcia Kathleen Hutchinson (nee Temple)

Late of Grafton, formerly of Engadine, passed away with Kevan by her side, aged 81 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Marcia's funeral service to be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St, Grafton, on Thursday, January 7 at 11am.

Lorrain Dawn Firth (nee Lee)

Late of Grafton, passed away on January 1, 2021 aged 82 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St, Grafton, on Thursday, January 7 at 11am.

Damian Phillips

Passed away on December 21, 2020 aged 45. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Damian's funeral service to be held at McKittrick Park, South Grafton, on Friday, January 8 at 11am.

Peter Stuart Clarke

Formerly of the Central Coast and Northern Beaches, late of Coutts Crossing. Passed away December 26, 2020 aged 58 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Peter's funeral service at Pullen Chapel on Saturday, January 9 at 11am.

1912 Geophysicist and meteorologist Alfred Wegener presents his controversial theory of continental drift in a lecture at the Geological Association (Geologischen Vereinigung) at the Senckenberg-Museum, Frankfurt.

1941 US President Franklin Roosevelt makes his "Four Freedoms" speech during his US State of Union address.

1942 Pan American Airlines becomes the first commercial airline to schedule a flight around the world.

1987 Astronomers at University of California see 1st sight of birth of a galaxy.

Oz Lotto

Draw: 1403

Winning numbers: 42, 9, 45, 20, 6, 33, 11

Supps: 31, 22

Division 1: Jackpots to draw 1404

Division 2: $54,293.40

Division 3: $3,789.15

Division 4: $355.95

Division 5: $50.85

Division 6: $25.65

Division 7: $15.75

