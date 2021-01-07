Daily Catch-Up: January 7, 2021

Forecast: Cloudy. Very high (95 per cent) chance of showers and rain areas, becoming less likely late this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm this morning. Winds southerly 20 to 30km/h. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 20-23

YAMBA: 21-24

MACLEAN: 20-21

COPMANHURST: 20-23

WOOLI: 21-21

BARYULGIL: 20-21

FUNERAL NOTICES

Mavis Jean Marsh (nee Carter)

Formerly of Palmers Channel, late of Mareeba Aged Care, Maclean. Passed away peacefully on December 29, 2020 aged 95 years. Relatives and friends of the late Mavis Marsh are respectfully invited to attend her graveside funeral service to be held at Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery Townsend on Thursday, January 7 at 10am.

Marcia Kathleen Hutchinson (nee Temple)

Late of Grafton, formerly of Engadine, passed away with Kevan by her side, aged 81 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Marcia's funeral service to be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St, Grafton, on Thursday, January 7 at 11am.

Lorrain Dawn Firth (nee Lee)

Late of Grafton, passed away on January 1, 2021 aged 82 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St, Grafton, on Thursday, January 7 at 11am.

Ray Francis Hillier

Of Grafton, formerly of Tamworth, passed away peacefully aged 73 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ray's funeral service to be held at the Riverside Church, Bent St, South Grafton on Friday January 8 at 10am.

Damian Phillips

Passed away on December 21, 2020 aged 45. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Damian's funeral service to be held at McKittrick Park, South Grafton, on Friday, January 8 at 11am.

Peter Stuart Clarke

Formerly of the Central Coast and Northern Beaches, late of Coutts Crossing. Passed away December 26, 2020 aged 58 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Peter's funeral service at Pullen Chapel on Saturday, January 9 at 11am.

Anthony 'Tony' Harvey

Formerly of Casino, late of Yamba, passed away aged 78 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Yamba St, Yamba on Saturday, January 9 commencing at 12pm noon. To livestream the service contact Riverview Funeral Home on 6646 9335.

ON THIS DAY

1835 HMS Beagle, with Charles Darwin on board, drops anchor off the Chonos Archipelago.

1927 The first transatlantic telephone service is established from New York City to London.

1931 Guy Menzies flies the first solo non-stop trans-Tasman flight (from Australia to New Zealand) in 11 hours and 45 minutes, crash-landing on New Zealand's west coast.

2015 Two gunmen commit mass murder at the offices of Charlie Hebdo in Paris, shooting twelve people execution style, and wounding eleven others.

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Set For Life

Draw: 1980

Winning numbers: 3, 24, 42, 35, 18, 32, 13

Supps: 10, 1

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: Not won

Division 3: $543.10

Division 4: $103.60

Division 5: $32.50

Division 6: $21.45

Division 7: $10.60

