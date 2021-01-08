Daily Catch-Up: January 8, 2021

Forecast: Cloudy. Medium (60%) chance of showers, becoming less likely late this afternoon and evening. Winds south to southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 16-23

YAMBA: 19-24

MACLEAN: 17-24

COPMANHURST: 16-23

WOOLI: 18-22

BARYULGIL: 17-22

FUNERAL NOTICES

Ray Francis Hillier

Of Grafton, formerly of Tamworth, passed away peacefully aged 73 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ray's funeral service to be held at the Riverside Church, Bent St, South Grafton on Friday January 8 at 10am.

Damian Phillips

Passed away on December 21, 2020 aged 45. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Damian's funeral service to be held at McKittrick Park, South Grafton, on Friday, January 8 at 11am.

Peter Stuart Clarke

Formerly of the Central Coast and Northern Beaches, late of Coutts Crossing. Passed away December 26, 2020 aged 58 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Peter's funeral service at Pullen Chapel on Saturday, January 9 at 11am.

Anthony 'Tony' Harvey

Formerly of Casino, late of Yamba, passed away aged 78 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Yamba St, Yamba on Saturday, January 9 commencing at 12pm noon. To livestream the service contact Riverview Funeral Home on 6646 9335.

William Dennis Harris

Late of Yamba, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2021 aged 87 years. Relatives and friends of the late William Harris are respectfully invited to attend the Service for the Repose of His Soul to be held at St. James Catholic Church, Yamba St, Yamba, on Monday, January 11 at 12pm.

Raymond Wilbur Connor

Late of Cowper, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2021 aged 97 years. A funeral service to celebrate Ray's life will be held on Thursday, January 12 at St. James Anglican Church, Wharf St, Maclean at 10am.

Noelene Elizabeth Gregory

Late of Yamba, passed away on January 4, 2021. A funeral service to farewell Noelene will be held on Thursday, January 14 at All Saints Anglican Church, Yamba St, Yamba, at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

1656 Oldest surviving commercial newspaper begins (Haarlem, Netherlands).

1790 1st US President George Washington delivers 1st state of the union address.

1835 US national debt is $0 for the first and only time in history.

1956 Elvis Presley's "Don't Be Cruel" and "Hound Dog" single goes #1 and stays #1 for a record 11 weeks (for a single).

Powerball

Draw: 1286

Winning numbers: 22, 3, 17, 2, 23, 20, 7

Supps: 5

Division 1: Jackpots to 1287

Division 2: $194,573.10

Division 3: $4,246.65

Division 4: $406.40

Division 5: $140.50

Division 6: $63.75

Division 7: $34.25

Division 8: $16.70

Division 9: $10.55

